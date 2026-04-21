Wyndham Marks 20th ECHO Suites Opening, Underscoring Rapid Extended Stay Growth

Launched in 2024, ECHO Suites was designed from the ground up with input from some of the industry's largest and most successful institutional extended stay developers. As demand for such accommodations accelerates, driven by workforce mobility, infrastructure investment and longer-term travel trends, the brand has quickly demonstrated strong performance. On average, hotels open six months or more are seeing occupancy of over 70%, based on results through Q1 2026, with the most established locations seeing above 80%.

The 20-hotel milestone reflects growing confidence in the brand's efficient new construction prototype and operating model and reinforces Wyndham's commitment to extended stay as the lodging industry's fastest-growing segment. Including contributions from Wyndham's midscale Hawthorn Extended Stay® by Wyndham brand and its upscale WaterWalk® by Wyndham brand, 2025 was a significant year for Wyndham's extended stay portfolio with over 60 new executions—including 20 under ECHO Suites—growing the pipeline to approximately 45,000 rooms.

"We set out to reach 300 executed contracts by 2027 and we've already exceeded our goal. Opening 20 ECHO Suites hotels in such a short time—including our latest opening in Bozeman, in the heart of Montana's Big Sky Country—speaks to the brand's momentum and strong developer confidence. With industry analysts projecting nearly 10% growth through 2030, extended stay remains a compelling opportunity, and ECHO is proving that a purpose-built, developer-informed model can deliver strong returns while meeting the needs of today's long-term guests."

- Mike Mueller, President, Extended Stay Brands, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Engineered for efficiency, ECHO Suites hotels average approximately 50,000 square feet, nearly 74% of which is rentable space, and guest rooms averaging about 300 square feet. More than 70% of stays exceed seven nights, with over half extending beyond 60 days, reflecting demand from project-based business travelers, relocations and other long-term guests. A majority of hotels open more than a year are consistently outperforming their competitive sets, with RevPAR index levels above 100%.

"When we looked at Bozeman, we saw a clear opportunity to introduce a purpose-built extended stay concept that meets the needs of today's travelers, and ECHO Suites perfectly aligned with that vision. Equally important was the strength of Wyndham behind the brand, from their proven model to the hands-on support and extensive distribution network, which made moving forward with the project an easy decision, creating a standout addition to the local hospitality market."

- Paige York, Owner and Developer, ECHO Suites Extended Stay Bozeman

Looking ahead, Wyndham expects continued acceleration for the brand, with approximately one dozen additional ECHO Suites hotels currently under development and a long-term target of 300 hotels open or under construction by 2032.

The growth of ECHO and Wyndham's broader extended stay portfolio is supported by the Wyndham Advantage, including more than $425 million invested in technology over the past eight years and industry-leading AI-driven tools such as Wyndham Connect. Together, these capabilities are designed to help franchisees lower labor costs at the property level, drive significant incremental ancillary upsell revenues and increase AI-assisted direct bookings.

Continued long-term infrastructure investment is expected to remain a key driver of developer interest and guest demand. With expected multi-year federal spending of approximately $1.5 trillion—driven by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and CHIPS and Science Act—Wyndham estimates a $3.3 billion incremental room revenue opportunity for its franchisees, underscoring why the extended stay segment remains a central pillar of the Company's growth strategy.

For more information on ECHO Suites Extended Stay by Wyndham, including development opportunities, visit www.wyndhamdevelopment.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of franchised properties, with over 8,300 hotels across approximately 100 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 869,000 franchised and affiliated rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 25 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, ECHO Suites®, Registry Collection Hotels®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. For more information, visit WyndhamHotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements related to Wyndham's current views and expectations with respect to the future growth of ECHO Suites and Wyndham's broader extended stay portfolio and the corresponding revenue opportunities for Wyndham's franchisees. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact, including those that convey management's expectations as to the future based on plans, estimates and projections at the time Wyndham makes the statements and may be identified by words such as "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," "anticipate," "predict," "intend," "goal," "future," "forward," "remain," "confident," "outlook," "guidance," "target," "objective," "estimate," "projection" and similar words or expressions, including the negative version of such words and expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Wyndham to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, general economic conditions, including inflation, higher interest rates and potential recessionary pressures, which may impact decisions by consumers and businesses to use travel accommodations; global trade disputes, including with China; the performance of the financial and credit markets; the economic environment for the hospitality industry; operating risks associated with the hotel franchising business; Wyndham's relationships with franchisees; the ability of franchisees to pay back loans owed to Wyndham; the impact of prior or any future impairment charges related to the credit Wyndham extends to its franchisees; the impact of war, terrorist activity, political instability or political strife; global or regional health crises or pandemics including the resulting impact on Wyndham's business, operations, financial results, cash flows and liquidity, as well as the impact on its franchisees, guests and team members, the hospitality industry and overall demand for and restrictions on travel; Wyndham's ability to satisfy obligations and agreements under its outstanding indebtedness, including the payment of principal and interest and compliance with the covenants thereunder; risks related to Wyndham's ability to obtain financing and the terms of such financing, including access to liquidity and capital; and Wyndham's ability to make or pay, plans for and the timing and amount of any future share repurchases and/or dividends, as well as the risks described in Wyndham's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties are not the only ones Wyndham may face and additional risks may arise or become material in the future. Wyndham undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts