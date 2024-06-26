Wyndham Opens First Dolce Hotel in Türkiye

"Introducing Dolce by Wyndham in Türkiye represents a significant milestone in our growth strategy. As the largest international hotel group by the number of open and operating properties in Türkiye, our recent openings in Çeşme and Datça with DRD Hotels demonstrate our dedication to expanding high-quality and upscale hospitality throughout the Turkish Riviera and emerging urban areas. This partnership highlights our commitment to making hotel travel accessible while providing exceptional experiences for our guests."

- Dimitris Manikis, EMEA President, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A Spectacular Escape Showcasing Turkish Charm

Located on the dazzling shores of the Aegean Sea and just 3 kilometers from Çeşme's popular resort area Alaçatı, Dolce by Wyndham Çeşme Alaçatı features 155 rooms and suites offering beautiful sea and garden views and welcomes its guests with rich amenities including indoor and outdoor pools, a state-of-the-art fitness center and spa area, as well as on-site restaurants offering Mediterranean delicacies.

The remarkable all-inclusive hotel features 500 square meters of event space that can accommodate up to 300 guests, in addition to its private beach and garden which can also be used for weddings and other special events.

With its state-of-the-art meeting spaces, curated cuisine and amenities that enable memorable activities, Dolce by Wyndham is globally renowned as an upscale brand perfect for events and leisure travelers. Dolce by Wyndham's portfolio includes hotels around the world including Milan, Versailles, Hanoi, Toronto and more.

"Our expanded partnership with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts brings our hotels to even more popular destinations across Türkiye, attracting both domestic and international travelers, by introducing three distinct brands with unique features. Wyndham's global footprint, best-in-class technology and access to approximately 108 million enrolled Wyndham Rewards members provide us with an exceptional platform to enhance our guests' experiences and drive our growth. The recent opening in Datça under Wyndham's namesake brand reinforces our commitment to delivering diverse and top-tier hospitality options."

- Mr. Süleyman Hakan Aydın, Owner and Chairman, DRD Hotels

A Growing Footprint in a Coveted Destination

Wyndham and DRD Hotels first partnered in 2023, with the opening of the popular Ramada by Wyndham Çeşme. With robust tourism growth, a unique blend of cultural heritage, natural beauty and modern attractions, Türkiye is a prime destination for leisure and business travelers.

Türkiye is a strategic priority for Wyndham due to its rising popularity and increased tourism demand. By expanding its presence, Wyndham delivers exceptional value to hotel owners through its comprehensive suite of resources and tools, all part of the Wyndham Advantage. These hotels provide outstanding guest experiences, helping drive both occupancy and revenue, and contribute to Wyndham's leading presence in a key travel market.

In addition to the first Dolce branded property in Türkiye, the two companies opened two more hotels on the same day:

La Quinta by Wyndham Çeşme:

Discover the charm of Çeşme at the fourth La Quinta by Wyndham in Türkiye, and the first in this popular district. This amenity-rich hotel boasts 75 elegantly designed guest rooms, perfect for both relaxation and productivity. Guests can enjoy a refreshing dip in the outdoor pools, savor delectable cuisine at the on-site restaurant and benefit from the hotel's prime location near Port Alaçatı Marina, making it an ideal spot for exploring local attractions and the beautiful Aegean coastline. Whether visiting for a tranquil getaway or an exciting adventure, La Quinta by Wyndham Çeşme offers everything guests need for a memorable stay.

Wyndham Datça Perili Bay:

Experience unparalleled comfort at the first Wyndham property in the stunning Datça peninsula. Renowned for its lush natural beauty and crystal-clear turquoise waters, this destination is a true gem. The Wyndham Datça Perili Bay features 152 spacious rooms with breathtaking views of its private and Blue Flag certified bay. Located just 17 kilometers from the city center, guests can enjoy serene surroundings while still being close to local attractions. The hotel offers a wealth of amenities, including outdoor pools, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a rejuvenating spa and a relaxing sauna. Dining is an exquisite experience with two on-site restaurants serving a variety of delicious dishes. Whether seeking adventure or relaxation, Wyndham Datça Perili Bay provides a perfect retreat in paradise.

With the openings of Dolce by Wyndham Çeşme Alaçatı, La Quinta by Wyndham Çeşme and Wyndham Datça Perili Bay, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts now boasts nearly 120 open and operating hotels in Türkiye, as well as a development pipeline that includes more than 25 additional hotels in the country.

Wyndham hotels in Türkiye also participate in Wyndham Rewards, the number one hotel rewards program as named by readers of USA Today and U.S. News & World Report. With more than 60,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally, no other hotel rewards program is more generous or offers members more places to stay. Join for free at WyndhamRewards.com.

About Dolce Hotels and Resorts by Wyndham

Inspirational environments foster big ideas. That's the philosophy behind Dolce Hotels and Resorts by Wyndham®. A curated collection of unique destinations, Dolce redefined modern meetings using creative spaces, state-of-the-art technology, nourishing food and beverage programs and inspired activities. From Colorado Springs to Hanoi, Dolce's breathtaking locations provide the backdrop to incredible travel experiences. Learn more at www.dolce.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,200 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of over 876,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 25 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards® loyalty program offers approximately 108 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit wyndhamhotels.com.

