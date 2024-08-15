Wyndham Opens First Trademark Collection Hotel in South Korea

La Vie D'or Hotel and Resort debut expands Wyndham's market presence across South Korea to over 30 hotels

SINGAPORE, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts officially introduced its Trademark Collection brand to South Korea with the opening of La Vie D'or Hotel and Resort, Trademark Collection by Wyndham. The new hotel elevates the Company's presence in South Korea to over 30 hotels and joins nearly 20 Trademark hotels across Asia Pacific.

La Vie D'or Hotel and Resort offers a unique blend of comfort and tranquility amidst the tourism and transportation hub of Hwaseong-si. Guests can hit the links at the resort's nine-hole course, indulge in fine dining, visit attractions like the Yungneung and Geolleung Royal Tombs and Yongjusa Temple or take a short drive to Seoul and Suwon. Those traveling for work have easy access to conference space, Wi-Fi and nearby hubs for Samsung Electronics, Hyundai-Kia Motors and more.

"Hotel owners in Asia Pacific continue to see the benefits of the Wyndham Advantage—global brand exposure, innovative technology, a growing loyalty base and more. Introducing Trademark to South Korea helps independent owners maximize their opportunity in the market, while delivering the incredibly unique experiences each Trademark hotel offers guests exploring the country."

-Joon Aun OOI, President, Asia Pacific, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A Tranquil Escape Within a Bustling Business Hub
Nestled in the picturesque city of Hwaseong-si, South Korea, just a 30-minute drive from Seoul, La Vie D'or Hotel and Resort offers business and leisure travelers a peaceful sanctuary. Spanning an impressive 330,000 square meters, the resort includes a nine-hole golf course, a fitness center, saunas, swimming pools and dining facilities that serve a diverse array of international cuisines crafted by talented local chefs.

Jeongnam-myeon, the lush area surrounding the resort, provides breathtaking landscapes outside of the nearby bustling city life, making it an ideal destination for nature lovers. With 190 elegant rooms and various convention facilities, it is a prime location for corporate events, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) and weddings.

Wyndham's expansion with La Vie D'or Hotel and Resort marks a strategic move to tap into the increasing demand for business and leisure travel in South Korea amidst the government's focus on furthering the tourism sector in the country. In 2023, the country welcomed approximately 11 million inbound visitors—showing a significant recovery post-pandemic—with the travel and tourism market expected to reach $13.66 billion by 2024.

Trademark hotels participate in Wyndham Rewards, the #1 hotel rewards program as named by readers of USA Today and U.S. News & World Report. To enroll and book your next stay, visit WyndhamRewards.com.

About Trademark Collection by Wyndham
Character. Charm. Individuality. These are the attributes of Trademark Collection by Wyndham. From landmark hotels in Europe, Asia, The Americas and the Caribbean, to the brand's flagship hotel, The Galt House Hotel in Louisville, Ky., Trademark hoteliers are passionate about delivering distinct, one-of-a-kind travel experiences. Book your next stay at WyndhamHotels.com/Trademark, and follow Trademark Collection on Facebook and Instagram. For development opportunities, visit WyndhamDevelopment.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,200 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 885,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 25 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers approximately 110 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.  

