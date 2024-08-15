Wyndham Opens First Trademark Collection Hotel in South Korea

La Vie D'or Hotel and Resort offers a unique blend of comfort and tranquility amidst the tourism and transportation hub of Hwaseong-si. Guests can hit the links at the resort's nine-hole course, indulge in fine dining, visit attractions like the Yungneung and Geolleung Royal Tombs and Yongjusa Temple or take a short drive to Seoul and Suwon. Those traveling for work have easy access to conference space, Wi-Fi and nearby hubs for Samsung Electronics, Hyundai-Kia Motors and more.

"Hotel owners in Asia Pacific continue to see the benefits of the Wyndham Advantage—global brand exposure, innovative technology, a growing loyalty base and more. Introducing Trademark to South Korea helps independent owners maximize their opportunity in the market, while delivering the incredibly unique experiences each Trademark hotel offers guests exploring the country."

-Joon Aun OOI, President, Asia Pacific, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A Tranquil Escape Within a Bustling Business Hub

Nestled in the picturesque city of Hwaseong-si, South Korea, just a 30-minute drive from Seoul, La Vie D'or Hotel and Resort offers business and leisure travelers a peaceful sanctuary. Spanning an impressive 330,000 square meters, the resort includes a nine-hole golf course, a fitness center, saunas, swimming pools and dining facilities that serve a diverse array of international cuisines crafted by talented local chefs.

Jeongnam-myeon, the lush area surrounding the resort, provides breathtaking landscapes outside of the nearby bustling city life, making it an ideal destination for nature lovers. With 190 elegant rooms and various convention facilities, it is a prime location for corporate events, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) and weddings.

Wyndham's expansion with La Vie D'or Hotel and Resort marks a strategic move to tap into the increasing demand for business and leisure travel in South Korea amidst the government's focus on furthering the tourism sector in the country. In 2023, the country welcomed approximately 11 million inbound visitors—showing a significant recovery post-pandemic—with the travel and tourism market expected to reach $13.66 billion by 2024.

