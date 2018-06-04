Wyndham Rewards And La Quinta Returns Unveil 1:1 Point Transfer And Status Match

Available starting today, the move enables members of both programs—more than 56 million in Wyndham Rewards and more than 13 million in La Quinta Returns®—to take advantage of a wide range of benefits at a combined portfolio of nearly 9,000 hotels around the world as Wyndham works to integrate La Quinta and its La Quinta Returns members into the Wyndham Rewards program by the second quarter of 2019.



"The addition of a brand like La Quinta carries tremendous benefit for all Wyndham Rewards members, not the least of which is expanded access to approximately 900 high-quality, midscale hotels across the globe," said Eliot Hamlisch, vice president of worldwide loyalty and partnerships at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "As our teams work diligently to ensure a smooth integration of the brand into the Wyndham Rewards program, we felt it critically important to enable members of both programs to feel the benefits of the acquisition right away. That starts today with 1:1 point transfer and status match, and in the coming months, will continue as members start seeing La Quinta hotels in their search results on WyndhamRewards.com."



To take advantage of point transfer and status match, members of both programs should first visit www.wyndhamrewards.com/LQ. Wyndham Rewards Gold members may match to La Quinta Returns Gold status, while Wyndham Rewards Platinum and Diamond members may match to La Quinta Returns Elite status. Similarly, La Quinta Returns Gold and Military Rewards Gold members may match to Wyndham Rewards Gold status, while La Quinta Returns Elite and Military Rewards Elite members may match to Wyndham Rewards Platinum status.



For more information on Wyndham Rewards, visit www.wyndhamrewards.com.

ABOUT WYNDHAM REWARDS

Named a best hotel rewards program for the past three consecutive years by U.S. News and World Report, Wyndham Rewards® is the award-winning loyalty program of Wyndham Hotel Group, offering members a generous points earning structure along with a flat, free night redemption rate—the first of its kind for a major rewards program. Members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points for every qualified stay and can redeem for a free night at any of more than 25,000 hotels, condos or homes around the world for just 15,000 points per room per night. No tricks, just Wyndham Rewards magic. You've Earned This®. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com.

ABOUT WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the largest hotel franchising Company in the world, with nearly 9,000 hotels across more than 80 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 790,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in both the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel Inn & Suites®, La Quinta®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, The Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services, with more than 400 properties under management. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards® loyalty program offers more than 56 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, condominiums and holiday homes globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wyndham-rewards-and-la-quinta-returns-unveil-11-point-transfer-and-status-match-300658772.html

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Related Links

http://www.wyndhamrewards.com

