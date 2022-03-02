Wyndham Rewards Celebrates Members with a Month of Stackable Deals

Every Wednesday throughout the month of March, Wyndham Rewards members can unlock a new surprise offer. Whether embarking on a bucket-list adventure or staying closer to home, Member Month rewards every type of traveler – with offers ranging from a mix of stay-based and at-home discounts, bonus point promotions and more. These weekly offers are available to all members globally—even those who enroll during the window of the promotion—and are stackable with other offers throughout the month.

"Member Month is all about celebrating and rewarding our Wyndham Rewards members," said Lisa Checchio, chief marketing officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "Building on the success of last year where our members earned more than 600 million points, we are gearing up to top that number as we unlock five weeks of can't-miss deals. It's our way of saying thank you to our most loyal guests who continue to make our program number one."

The first Member Month offer drops today with a 40% bonus on purchased points before April 3, 2022 (Minimum point purchase required). Members can purchase up to 45,000 points per year at www.wyndhamrewards.com or via Wyndham's mobile app, available for iOS and Android.

The latest Member Month offers, including terms and conditions on each offer are available for members at www.wyndhamrewards.com/membermonth. New deals launch every Wednesday in March and there is no limit to the number of deals members can take advantage of during the promotion.

About Wyndham Rewards

Named the number one hotel rewards program by readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards® is the world's most generous rewards program with more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide-range of rewards, including free nights at any of approximately 9,000 hotels or tens of thousands of vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally through affiliation with Wyndham Destinations and others. Wyndham Rewards has over 92 million enrolled members around the globe. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com. You've earned this.®

