Wyndham Rewards' Member Month is Back with Five Weeks of Deals, Discounts, Bonus Points and More

Available now, for every two nights of a qualified stay at participating hotels worldwide, members can earn 7,500 Wyndham Rewards bonus points, up to 15,000 total – enough for up to two future free nights at thousands of Hotels by Wyndham. Wyndham Rewards Earner Visa cardmembers who register for this promotion and have a qualified stay two or more nights can earn an additional 5,000 points.

"Wyndham Rewards is the most generous rewards program in the industry, giving members more for their money all year round. That's something to celebrate, and Member Month is our chance to go above and beyond by giving our 106+ million enrolled members unforgettable deals and experiences allowing them to explore the world however they choose."

- Charmaine Taylor, SVP, Loyalty and Strategic Partnerships, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

The Best Member Month Ever

Every Wednesday starting at midnight EST, new surprise offers become available to members on WyndhamRewards.com/MemberMonth – unlocking exclusive perks related to travel, shopping and much more. Past Member Months have awarded members with 40% off points purchases, 15,000 bonus points for future stays and more.

Whether you want to hit the coast of Mexico and visit Wyndham Alltra Vallarta, check out the heart of country music at La Quinta Inn & Suites Nashville Downtown or have the chance to win incredible surprise experiences with your family and friends, Member Month can help make that a reality.

For more information on Member Month, including terms and conditions, visit WyndhamRewards.com/MemberMonth.

Wyndham Rewards Everyone

Wyndham Rewards is the #1 hotel rewards program as named by readers of USA Today and U.S. News & World Report. Known as the most generous hotel rewards program, it offers members access to more than 50,000 hotels, vacation clubs and vacation rentals.

According to personal finance sites like WalletHub, Wyndham Rewards is the best overall hotel loyalty program compared to any other hotel rewards program. To make your next trip even more rewarding, you can learn more and enroll at WyndhamRewards.com and www.wyndhamrewardscreditcard.com.

