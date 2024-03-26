Wyndham Rounds the Bases for Season Two with Minor League Baseball

With an average of nearly 20 by Wyndham branded hotels located within ~25 miles of every Minor League Baseball stadium, no other loyalty program puts fans closer to the MiLB action while allowing them to use their points to see their favorite Minor League teams. Tickets for two can be had for a mere 2,500 Wyndham Rewards points, while once-in-a-lifetime experiences, like throwing out the first pitch, are available for just 5,500 points. Wyndham Rewards members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified hotel stay or 10 points per dollar spent, whichever is more, making the tickets and experiences among the program's most attainable rewards.

"Travel is all about new experiences and creating lifelong memories. Through our relationship with Minor League Baseball, we're giving members a chance to enjoy America's favorite pastime as only Wyndham can. Best of all, whether you stay with us a few nights a year or a few hundred, it's easy to share in the fun with family and friends."

- Charmaine Taylor, SVP, Loyalty and Strategic Partnerships, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

"Baseball goes hand-in-hand with travel. Players are constantly on-the-go for their next game and fans hit the road to catch their favorite matchups. Wyndham's vast footprint of family-friendly hotels and engaged membership is exactly why they are a great partner. Together, we're able to share the experience of Minor League Baseball with fans around the country."

- Uzma Rawn, Senior Vice President of Global Corporate Partnerships, MLB

A Winning Deal in Baseball

Throughout the 2024-2025 season, Wyndham Rewards members can use their points to unlock an array of family-friendly experiences while also having the chance to score points during select games.

Highlights include:

Game Tickets – Redeem two tickets to the MiLB game of your choice for just 2,500 points or grab a family four pack, inclusive of a parking pass, for just 5,000 points.

– Redeem two tickets to the MiLB game of your choice for just 2,500 points or grab a family four pack, inclusive of a parking pass, for just 5,000 points. Once-in-a-Lifetime Experiences – Redeem VIP experiences like throwing out the first pitch, taking the field for the national anthem or sitting in on batting practice, among other offerings. Experiences vary by team and are available for just 5,500 points, inclusive of two game tickets, a parking pass and concessions voucher.

– Redeem VIP experiences like throwing out the first pitch, taking the field for the national anthem or sitting in on batting practice, among other offerings. Experiences vary by team and are available for just 5,500 points, inclusive of two game tickets, a parking pass and concessions voucher. Free Night Giveaways – On select Fridays throughout the season, fans will be surprised by team mascots with 7,500 Wyndham Rewards points—enough for a free night at thousands of Wyndham hotels.

Wyndham's collaboration with MiLB is purposefully curated to drive visibility among fans and to make hotel travel more accessible all throughout the season. The relationship includes a robust collaboration with MiLB for in-stadium branding and amplification across social and digital platforms.

For more information Wyndham's relationship with Minor League Baseball, including details on how to redeem for game tickets and more, visit WyndhamRewards.com.

About Minor League Baseball

Minor League Baseball consists of 120 teams across four classification levels (Single-A, High-A, Double-A, and Triple-A) that are affiliated with Major League Baseball's 30 teams. Fans flock to MiLB games to see baseball's future stars and experience the affordable family-friendly entertainment that has been a staple of MiLB since 1901. For more information, visit MiLB.com. Follow MiLB on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Wyndham Rewards

Part of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH), the world's largest hotel franchising company, Wyndham Rewards is the #1 hotel rewards program as named by both U.S. News & World Report and USA Today. Members—over 106 million enrolled around the world—earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and can redeem for free nights starting at just 7,500 points. With more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally, no other hotel rewards program is more generous or offers members more places to stay. Join for free at WyndhamRewards.com.

