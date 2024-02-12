Wyndham Simplifies Group Travel, Brings Instant Booking to 5,600+ U.S. Hotels

Through GroupSync, travel planners and managers can browse real-time rates and availability at participating hotels and directly book 10 to 50 rooms without needing to contact the hotel or engage in a traditional RFP—saving valuable time. Meeting space for events can also be booked at hotels when needed and where available.

"We're always looking for new ways to make it simpler and easier for clients to do business with Wyndham. Whether it's a family reunion, a youth sports tournament or a three-month-long bridge repair project—GroupSync makes it simple for groups to find the right hotel at the right price and book on the spot."

Angie Gadwood, SVP Global Sales, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

"Wyndham is one of the world's leading hospitality companies and their portfolio is unique in that it represents key property categories that expand GroupSync's Instant Booking inventory. In bringing their U.S. portfolio on board, we're able to deliver a broader, more robust, more inclusive offering—one that's better equipped to meet the needs of all travel planners and managers."

Kemp Gallineau, CEO, Groups360

Wyndham's collaboration with Groups360 is the latest in a list of efforts to help its hotels tap into a multi-year, infrastructure-related travel boom and what it believes is a ~$3.3 billion revenue opportunity for franchisees. Last year, the Company expanded its Global Sales force by 25% and more recently, deployed new tools to help sellers better identify and capture infrastructure-related opportunities for franchisees.

Groups360 and GroupSync are also a part of Wyndham's innovative Wyndham Business program which, through a suite of tools and resources, aims to help make business travel easier for all. The program caters to small and mid-size business owners, travel advisors, travel buyers, meeting planners and more—all while offering discounted rates and exclusive perks.

The majority of Wyndham hotels in the U.S. are anticipated to be available for instant booking on GroupSync this week with the last remaining hotels expected to go live before end of month. To browse hotels, check-rates and availability, or complete a booking, visit groupsync.com.

Images associated with the above release can be downloaded here.

About Groups360

Groups360 was created with a singular goal — to empower meeting planners by bringing innovation, transparency and simplicity to the decades-old problem of booking groups. The company's integrated technology solution, GroupSync™, enables suppliers to distribute inventory, engage with planners, and optimize group revenue. GroupSync also equips planners to search and shop hotels worldwide and to book rooms and space directly, online or through a simplified RFP process. GroupSync is the first distribution channel to offer online booking for both group hotel rooms and meeting space at scale. Groups360 has offices in Nashville, London and Singapore. Learn more at groups360.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,100 hotels spanning over 95 countries and six continents. Through its network of approximately 858,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 24 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers approximately 105 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts