Wyndham Teams with Amperity to Elevate Global Marketing Capabilities

The platform—which is the latest in a series of strategic technology investments made by Wyndham as part of a broader digital transformation—allows Wyndham to compile, visualize and analyze data from multiple systems to deliver increasingly sophisticated and actionable guest insights.

"Having a robust understanding of our guests and what drives them to stay with our franchisees is essential to our business," said Lisa Checchio, chief marketing officer at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "Through our new platform from Amperity, we're able to have a complete 360 guest view, unlocking new insights that allow us to be timelier, more efficient and more effective in our efforts to engage the everyday traveler."

Amperity enables Wyndham to transform how it uses data by unifying customer databases and centralizing information from online and offline transactions, loyalty program activities, email interactions, and more. With this capability, Wyndham is able to quickly and more easily answer essential business questions and be increasingly nimble and precise in what it does with the answers to those questions. Use cases include identifying frequent guests who may be ideal for new products like the Wyndham Rewards® EarnerSM Business Card , creating hyper-local campaigns that connect high-value guests with key new hotel openings and developing and deploying personalized offers designed to help convert repeat guests into loyal Wyndham Rewards members.

Added Checchio, "With Amperity, we're able to become more sophisticated in not only who we reach out to with a particular campaign, but how, where and when we engage them. It's a win for our guests—who will ultimately see content and offers that are more compelling and engaging to them—and a win for our franchisees, who stand to benefit from that engagement."

"The travel and hospitality industry has been in a constant state of change over the past several years as brands look for new and innovative ways to navigate their customers' new normal," said Kabir Shahani, chief executive officer at Amperity. "Despite the challenges that COVID-19 has posed, Wyndham continues to take a proactive and passionate approach to advancing their understanding of their guests and how they can be of service to them."

Wyndham's new platform, which was deployed in under four months, is one of several recent strategic technology investments further positioning the Company for success both during and post pandemic. Earlier this year, Wyndham unveiled an all-new mobile app which prioritizes low-contact in-stay features and is slated to be the first to offer mobile check-in and checkout at nearly 6,000 economy and midscale hotels in the U.S.

Wyndham's mobile app and customer data platform both build upon the foundation of a broader, multi-year digital transformation, which in recent months has enabled the Company to quickly stand up new tools and offerings to help drive more business to its franchisees—particularly from everyday business travelers, such as construction workers, utility workers, truckers and more. Among them are Wyndham Direct, a total booking, billing and payment solution for corporate customers that streamlines travel management with no minimum spend or stay requirements and Wyndham Business, a one-stop-shop for anyone looking to do business with Wyndham and its hotels, offering an array of resources for small and mid-size businesses, meeting planners, travel advisors, buyers and more. Learn more at www.wyndhamhotels.com/business.

Wyndham began its digital transformation journey in 2016, which has since resulted in a shift to best-in-class, cloud-based property management systems, a single central reservation system for all 20 brands, and a flexible cloud service and sales platform.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with over 9,000 hotels across approximately 90 countries on six continents. Through its network of 813,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers 84 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.



About Amperity

Amperity's mission is to help companies use data to serve their customers. Amperity's enterprise Customer Data Platform has revolutionized the way brands identify, understand, and connect with their customers by leveraging AI to deliver a truly comprehensive and actionable Customer 360. This multi-patented unified view improves marketing performance, fuels accurate customer insights, and enables world-class customer experiences. With Amperity, technical teams are freed from endless integration and data management, and business teams have direct access to the comprehensive data they need to build long-term customer loyalty and drive growth. Amperity serves many of the world's most loved brands, including Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Alaska Airlines, Kroger, Lucky Brand, Kendra Scott, Planet Fitness, Kenneth Cole, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Seattle Sounders FC, Crocs, Stanley, Endeavour Drinks, and many more. To learn more, visit amperity.com .

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Related Links

http://www.wyndhamhotels.com

