Wyndham's Women Own the Room Initiative Drives Over One Dozen Hotel Openings

The first-of-its-kind offering—which has seen its network of current and prospective women hotel owners climb to more than 550—leverages Wyndham's scale and influence to break down the unique barriers women face on the path to hotel ownership. According to data from U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Castell Project, while women make up nearly 60% of the work force in hospitality, they hold only one leadership spot for every 10 men.

"For decades, the hotel industry has been complacent in allowing women to remain on the sidelines of hotel ownership and in turn, has missed out on the opportunity to strengthen itself through greater diversity. Women Own the Room and the subsequent programs it has inspired throughout the industry are finally changing the narrative and Wyndham is proud to lead the way."

- Galen Barrett, VP, Strategic Franchise Initiatives, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Breaking Down Barriers

From offering comprehensive financial solutions, personalized operational support and a community that promotes networking and education, Women Own the Room was specifically curated and continues to evolve to meet the needs of women in the industry—and the strategy is working.

Inspired by her mother, who grew her own business of owning rental properties, film and television producer Christina Lambert (one of the program's founding members), joined the hotel industry in 2020 after a successful career in the arts. Lambert, along with her mother, decided to purchase two hotels in Loveland, Co., one of which required a sizeable loan to complete the transaction. After being rejected by multiple lenders, one finally said yes.

Shortly thereafter, Lambert joined forces with Wyndham—a decision driven by Wyndham's ability to offer one-on-one renovation support (including key money), combined with its commitment to championing diverse ownership through Women Own the Room. Today, her hotels—a 50-room Travelodge® by Wyndham and 49-room Baymont® by Wyndham—are flourishing and outperforming their competitive sets. Revenues for the Travelodge are up more than 29% over the last two years, while the Baymont, which she converted from a competitor brand in 2021, is up more than 26% year-over-year.

"Wyndham has played a pivotal role in my success as a first-time hotelier, which I credit not just to the accessibility and responsiveness of leadership, but their willingness to work with me on an individual basis to help my hotels thrive. Through Women Own the Room, Wyndham is actively investing in women and in doing so, they're changing the face of the hotel industry."

- Christina Lambert, Wyndham Franchisee and Member of Women Own the Room

The Wyndham Advantage

In addition to the unique benefits offered by Women Own the Room, Wyndham franchisees benefit from the Wyndham Advantage—a combination of world-class marketing, distribution and other resources designed to put owners on the path to success. Inclusive of more than $275 million in innovative technology investments over the past five years, owners have access to best-in-class technology from industry-leading providers, including next-gen property and revenue management systems, as well as a growing member base of more than 106 million enrolled Wyndham Rewards members globally.

Wyndham Rewards is the number one hotel rewards program as named by both USA Today and U.S. New and World Report with more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals. Members make up nearly half of all U.S. check-ins and on average, spend nearly twice as much as non-members.

Since first launching in early 2022, Women Own the Room has led to the signing of more than 50 hotels, representing over 4,000 rooms, across the U.S. and Canada. Today, 16 hotels are open spanning brands like Days Inn, Baymont, Wyndham and Trademark across Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Colorado, Georgia, Virginia and more. Approximately 5 to 10 additional hotels are anticipated to open over the next 12 months. For more information on Women Own the Room, including franchising opportunities, visit www.womenowntheroombywyndham.com.

