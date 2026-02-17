WYNN RESORTS AND CHEF'S TABLE ANNOUNCE GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP WITH CULINARY PROGRAMMING DEBUTING THIS FALL

Company kicks off a significant collaboration with the award-winning culinary brand, and features an array of food and beverage events featuring the industry's brightest stars

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Resorts (Nasdaq: WYNN) and Chef's Table, the brand behind the award-winning Netflix culinary documentary series, are embarking on a new global partnership with a culinary tour-de-force celebration this fall. The partnership will combine world-class dining offerings with an impressive lineup of talent from the renowned series to create and produce original and meaningful programming.

In September, Chef's Table will transform Revelry, the tasting experience at Wynn Las Vegas, into Wynn Revelry by Chef's Table – bringing together culinary talent for a forward look at the future of fine dining. Wynn Revelry by Chef's Table signifies the first of a multi-year collaboration between the Company and Chef's Table, intended to further cement Wynn's resorts as esteemed epicurean destinations. Additional events for the weekend will include an opening Icons dinner, a chef and celebrity cookoff, a golf tournament, and a one-of-a-kind nightlife experience. The high-energy culminating event, The Feast, will feature new and innovative signature dishes from Chef's Table featured talent.

"Revelry is all about pushing culinary boundaries in ways that are bold and immersive. Partnering with Chef's Table allows us to elevate that vision even further, as their commitment to innovation and craftsmanship aligns perfectly with ours," said Brian Gullbrants, Chief Operating Officer – Wynn Resorts North America. "Together, we're building a partnership that elevates the resort dining category, driving new opportunities for growth, and creating experiences our guests won't find anywhere else."

"We're thrilled to partner with Wynn to bring our signature storytelling to life through their incredible portfolio of properties," said Justin Connor, President of Chef's Table Projects. "Wynn Revelry by Chef's Table marks the first chapter of this exciting collaboration. Together we will push the boundaries of culinary innovation through bold new projects that offer exclusive experiences and original content with the world's best chefs."

Main events for the weekend at Wynn Las Vegas include:

An Icons dinner on Thursday, Sept. 17. Headlined by the world's most recognized chefs, this exclusive event will showcase a multi-course tasting menu that celebrates creativity and excellence.

A chef and celebrity cookoff on Friday, Sept. 18. Notable chefs will be paired with a celebrity foodie to recreate one of the chefs' iconic dishes in a fun and friendly challenge. Each duo will navigate the recipe and put their own creative spin on the dish.

The Club Gourmet on Friday, Sept. 18. A one-of-a-kind nightlife experience where top chefs will prepare and serve gourmet bites at XS, Wynn's renowned nightclub.

A golf tournament on Saturday, Sept. 19. The culinary and celebrity worlds come together for a day of friendly competition. Chefs will be paired with recognizable personalities and golfers to form dynamic teams that bring energy to Wynn Golf Club, the resort's championship course.

The Feast grand tasting event on Saturday, Sept. 19. This high-energy dine-around will serve as an unveiling of new dishes by standout culinary talent redefining what modern dining looks like. Blending bold cultural influences with fearless innovation, a panel of judges will select one winner to receive the "Taste of Tomorrow" award.

There will be additional programming added throughout the weekend, such as new Connoisseur by Wynn experiences, and the first Chef's Table Honors.

Additional information on Wynn Revelry by Chef's Table will be available in the coming weeks.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol WYNN and is part of the S&P 500 Index. Wynn Resorts owns and operates Wynn Las Vegas (wynnlasvegas.com), Wynn Macau (wynnmacau.com), Wynn Palace, Cotai (wynnpalace.com), and operates Encore Boston Harbor (encorebostonharbor.com). The Company is constructing an Integrated Resort in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, set to open in 2027.

Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites, and villas. The resort features approximately 194,000 square feet of casino space, 20 signature dining experiences, 14 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 513,000 rentable square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 177,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club, and recreation and leisure facilities, including Wynn Golf Club, an 18-hole championship golf course.

Encore Boston Harbor is a luxury resort destination featuring a 210,000 square foot casino, 671 hotel rooms, an ultra-premium spa, specialty retail, 14 dining and lounge venues, a nightclub and approximately 71,000 square feet of state-of-the-art ballroom and meeting spaces. Situated on the waterfront along the Mystic River in Everett, Massachusetts, the resort has created a six-acre public park and Harborwalk along the shoreline. It is the largest private, single-phase development in the history of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Wynn Macau is a luxury hotel and casino resort located in the Macau Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China with two luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,010 spacious rooms and suites, approximately 294,000 square feet of casino space, 14 food and beverage outlets, approximately 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 64,300 square feet of retail space, and recreation and leisure facilities including two opulent spas, a salon and a rotunda show.

Wynn Palace is a luxury integrated resort in Macau. Designed as a floral-themed destination, it boasts 1,706 exquisite rooms, suites and villas, approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space, 14 food and beverage outlets, approximately 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 107,000 square feet of designer retail, SkyCabs that traverse an eight-acre Performance Lake, an extensive collection of rare art, a lush spa, salon and recreation and leisure facilities.

Wynn Al Marjan Island will be the first integrated resort in the United Arab Emirates. Set to open in 2027, the resort will be located 50 minutes from the Dubai International Airport in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. Wynn Resorts is developing the project in partnership with Marjan and RAK Hospitality Holding, creating a new category of luxury in the region. The resort will offer 1,542 rooms and well-appointed suites, as well as 22 restaurants, lounges, and bars, a theater, a nightclub, and a beach club adjacent to the Arabian Gulf. In addition, Wynn Al Marjan Island will feature multiple swimming and wading pools, water features, private cabanas, and tropical landscaping, a five-star spa, and a salon. The resort will also include a 15,000-square-meter shopping promenade filled with the world's top luxury boutiques, and a 7,500-square-meter meetings and events center.

About Chef's Table

Chef's Table premiered on Netflix in 2015 as an American docuseries featuring culinary stars around the world. Emmy Award-winning and the longest-running original series on Netflix, Chef's Table has captivated millions of viewers with its uniquely intimate portrayals of passionate chefs. Building on its first 10 years, Chef's Table enters a new chapter of growth to broaden its reach through brand partnerships with industry-leading companies, and the launch of Chef's Table: Talks, a podcast hosted by David Gelb. For more information on Chef's Table, visit chefstable.com.

