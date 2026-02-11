Wynn Resorts Receives 18 Five-Star Awards from Forbes Travel Guide

Wynn Tower Suites at Wynn Las Vegas also celebrates 20 consecutive years of Five-Star recognition

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Resorts (Nasdaq: WYNN) once again received the highest ratings across its resort portfolio as part of this year's Forbes Travel Guide's Five-Star Awards, distinguishing itself as having the longest-running Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards of all independent hotel companies in the world. Wynn Resorts received 18 Five-Star awards total for 2026, reflecting the Company's continued commitment to excellence and outstanding guest experiences.

"This year marks the 20th consecutive Five-Star rating for Wynn Tower Suites, a remarkable milestone and powerful reflection of the consistency that defines Wynn", said Craig S. Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts. "Sustaining Five-Star status for this many years speaks to the level of precision our teams bring to every detail of the guest experience. From our hotels and spas to our dining establishments, this accomplishment belongs to our employees, whose commitment to excellence sets the standard year after year."

Wynn Palace continues to hold its position for the third consecutive year as the world's largest Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star resort. Together, Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace hold the most Forbes Travel Guide awards of any resorts in Macau, with a combined 63 stars across the two destinations. With four Five-Star restaurant designations, Wynn Palace also maintains its distinction as the resort with the most Five-Star restaurants worldwide - an achievement held for seven consecutive years. The Five-Star awards at Wynn Palace were provided to Mizumi, Chef Tam's Seasons, SW Steakhouse, and Sushi Mizumi.

This year, Wynn Tower Suites at Wynn Las Vegas celebrates its 20th consecutive year as a Five-Star destination, making it the longest-held Five Star hotel recognition in Las Vegas. And Encore Boston Harbor continues to distinguish itself as North America's largest regional resort destination to achieve Five-Star recognition.

