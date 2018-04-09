Wynn Resorts Announces Executive Leadership Appointment To Head Culture And Community Department

"Wynn Resorts gives every employee the same opportunity for professional growth and unlimited success," said Matt Maddox, CEO of Wynn Resorts. "Now more than ever we are committed to ensuring equality, creating leaders, and giving back to the communities in which we operate. The launch of our Culture and Community Department speaks to this promise, and will help us continue to be the industry employer of choice."

The Women's Leadership Forum will be one of the most significant new initiatives introduced by the department in 2018, designed to further close the gender gap in management, provide career growth opportunities for female employees at all levels, create pay and title equity, and ensure a safe workplace. To better understand how to accomplish these goals, several focus groups, studies and surveys have been commissioned to pinpoint possible inequities and areas where female employees could be advancing faster. Results will also help shape new programs including mentorships, panel discussions, and town hall meetings geared towards female employees.

In her new role, Clement will oversee the company's diversity and inclusion efforts, as well as bolster leadership development, employee education experiences, and community relations. She has more than 20 years of experience in mobilizing and motivating global employee teams, and has been featured as a thought leader in several best-selling books for her successful track record of engaging employees and increasing performance.

Clement has been a member of the Wynn team since 2014, serving first as Executive Director of Human Resources for Wynn Palace, where she was responsible for all learning and advancement operations, as well as team member communications. Most recently, she served as Executive Director of Innovation and Creative Development at Wynn Las Vegas.

Before joining Wynn, Clement served in communications, diversity, branding, marketing, partnership development, and human resources capacities at MGM Resorts, and was an executive leadership coach and consultant for clients including Coca-Cola NA, the World Series of Poker, and the Phoenix Suns. An avid fundraiser, Clement has also helped raise millions of dollars from employee giving campaigns for a wide variety of charitable causes.

