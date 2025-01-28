Wyoming Highway Patrol Enhances Safety with AI-Driven Emergency Response System

The Future of Public Safety in Wyoming

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- C1, a leader in pioneering technology solutions that elevate connected human experiences, has partnered with leading public safety innovator Carbyne® to revolutionize the Wyoming Highway Patrol's (WHP) emergency response infrastructure through the deployment of Carbyne's APEX emergency contact platform. This groundbreaking initiative ushers in a new era of public safety for Wyoming, equipping WHP with innovative tools to meet the demands of modern emergency management.

The APEX platform, known for its cloud-native architecture, integrates critical capabilities such as real-time AI-powered language translation, advanced geolocation tools, and an intuitive interface optimized for emergencies. This modernized system addresses WHP's long-standing challenges with outdated technologies, which often led to delays in response times and difficulties in serving the state's diverse communities.

"By adopting Carbyne's technology in collaboration with C1, the Wyoming Highway Patrol is rewriting the approach to emergency operations," said Chuck Trimble, Dispatch Program Manager at WHP. "With AI-driven capabilities and real-time communication tools, we're primed to reduce response times and provide safety solutions that the people of Wyoming can count on."

The cutting-edge platform is especially impactful for Wyoming's multicultural residents and visitors, offering seamless communication through AI-powered translation services. This feature eliminates language barriers for many non-English-speaking individuals, enhancing the speed and efficacy of emergency responses. Additionally, the system's advanced location-tracking capabilities assist dispatchers in pinpointing incidents with precision, even in the state's most remote areas.

C1's Chief Customer Officer, Omar Bhatti, reaffirmed the company's commitment to public safety innovation. "As advanced AI tools streamline operational complexity and enhance situational awareness, Wyoming Highway Patrol dispatchers can focus on saving lives," Bhatti stated. "C1's mission is to provide more than just technology; it's about managing and delivering solutions that inspire confidence and elevate outcomes."

A Collaboration Built on Trust and Progress

WHP's partnership with C1 reflects a shared commitment to addressing public safety challenges through innovation and collaboration. Starting with the seamless integration of Carbyne's APEX system into existing WHP operations, C1 has worked closely with WHP to overcome concerns related to cloud-based security and compatibility with legacy systems.

"What makes C1 stand out is their dedication to being a long-term partner," shared Trimble. "They've guided us through this transformation every step of the way, proving that they are not just a tech provider, but a trusted ally in emergency management."

By leveraging C1 and Carbyne's expertise, the Wyoming Highway Patrol has solidified its role as a leader in adopting technology that supports faster responses, more accurate communication, and lifesaving advancements for communities across the state. Together, these efforts set the stage for a safer and more secure future for Wyoming residents and travelers alike.

About Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP)

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is dedicated to providing public safety and law enforcement services that protect and serve the residents and travelers of Wyoming. With a focus on innovation, community partnership, and operational excellence, WHP strives to ensure safety on Wyoming's roadways.

About Carbyne

Carbyne (Headquartered in New York, NY) is a leading global provider of cloud-native mission-critical contact center solutions. Carbyne is one of the largest rich-data providers for emergency response centers, delivering over 250M data points per year, all in a unified platform. Our technologies enable emergency contact centers and select enterprises to connect with callers as well as connected devices via highly secure communication channels without needing to download a consumer app. With a mission to redefine emergency collaboration and connect the dots between people, enterprises, and governments, Carbyne provides a unified cloud-native solution that provides live, actionable data that can lead to more efficient and transparent operations and ultimately save lives. With Carbyne, every person counts. Learn more at Carbyne.

About C1

C1, the global technology solutions provider, transforms businesses by creating connected experiences that shape the future. With more than 6,000 customers, C1 empowers industries through secure, innovative technologies, collaborating with leading partners like Cisco to deliver total lifecycle solutions. Learn more at onec1.com.

