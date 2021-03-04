Wyoming Natural Gas Producer Joins Denver-Based Emissions Monitoring Firm to Produce "Responsibly Sourced Gas"

DENVER, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Denver-based companies are partnering to produce and certify responsibly sourced natural gas (RSG). The program will be deployed on select UP Energy, LLC wells in Wyoming and will feed TrustWell™ certified RSG into regional natural gas distribution networks.

"Ensuring emissions across the entire energy value chain are minimized or eliminated creates environmental progress and is good for business. We're proud to be the real-time monitoring and independent verification solution that companies are seeking to offer TrustWell™ certified responsibly sourced natural gas, which is gaining market share and recognition," said Project Canary co-founder & CEO Chris Romer.

As part of its environmental stewardship efforts, UP Energy seeks to produce TrustWell™ certified RSG through Project Canary on 68% of UP Energy production during the first of three phases. UP Energy plans to certify 100% of their production by the end of 2022, which aligns with the company's commitment to ESG leadership and sustainability excellence. In addition, UP Energy will be piloting real-time, continuous methane emissions monitoring to test and advance the science of monitoring extremely low methane levels at highly controlled locations.

"Partnering with Project Canary allows us to build on our core ESG values and environmental and operational stewardship goals," said UP Energy President Christopher Valdez. "This partnership reflects our commitment to be the Green River Basin's best-in-class operator and our focus on delivering value to all of our stakeholders."

Project Canary, a Denver-based B-Corp that provides continuous, real-time emissions monitoring data and related technologies has developed a unique wellhead to burner-tip program that can be used across the energy value chain – from the production, transmission, and marketing of RSG. The project intends to demonstrate natural gas can be produced with high environmental and social standards, and that markets exist for these differentiated RSG products.

"We're excited to enter into this partnership as market fundamentals for responsibly sourced gas continue to encourage and reward sustainability leaders," said UP Energy Chairman Bryan Hassler. "UP Energy continues to focus on its industry leading environmental stewardship and its world class natural gas operations on the Pinedale Anticline in Wyoming. This program advances our initiative to offer our customers and critical business partners best in class Responsibly Sourced Natural Gas."

Project Canary is working with numerous producers, pipeline, midstream and utility companies to provide markets with RSG and differentiated energy products.

About the Partnering Participants

UP Energy, LLC is a private energy company engaged in domestic natural gas and oil exploration, development and production focused on developing its long-life natural gas reserves in the Pinedale and Jonah Fields of Wyoming's Green River Basin. UP Energy controls more than 117,000 gross (94,000 net) acres in and around the prolific Pinedale and Jonah Fields. Given UP Energy's focused commitment to ESG and sustainability excellence, the company was a pilot member of Darcy Partners Sustainability Program; chair of URTeC sustainability efforts; an active member of The Environmental Partnership; and formed and lead Jonah Pinedale Industry Collaboration, among other key initiatives. Visit upenergyllc.com to learn more.

Project Canary, an International Environmental Standards company based in Denver, Colorado, is a mission-driven B-Corporation accountable to a double bottom line of profit and the social good. Project Canary provides TrustWell™ certification of operations which, when paired with the Canary X unit's continuous air emissions monitoring technology, allows producers the opportunity to provide TrustWell™ certified RSG. Project Canary believes it is possible to create a financially successful, self-sustaining business that "does well and does good." Project Canary's goal is to mitigate climate change by helping the oil and gas industry operate on a cleaner, more efficient, more sustainable basis. Project Canary partners with the Colorado School of Mines Payne Institute to develop a collaborative environment for oil and gas companies and external parties to share best practices and insights garnered through continuous monitoring. To learn more, visit projectcanary.com.

