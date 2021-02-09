Wyoming's Top Youth Volunteers of 2021 Selected by National Program

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FaithHoney Anderson, 17, of Devils Tower and Ellanie Forbis, 13, of Riverton today were named Wyoming's top youth volunteers of 2021 by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, America's largest youth recognition program based exclusively on volunteer service.

As State Honorees, FaithHoney and Ellanie will each receive a $2,500 scholarship, a silver medallion and an invitation to the program's virtual national recognition celebration in April, where 10 of the 102 State Honorees will be named America's top youth volunteers of the year. Those 10 National Honorees will earn an additional $5,000 scholarship, a gold medallion, a crystal trophy for their nominating organization and a $5,000 grant for a nonprofit charitable organization of their choice.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, conducted annually by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP), honors students in grades 5-12 for making meaningful contributions to their communities through volunteer service.

"We created the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards 26 years ago to highlight and support the work of young people taking on the challenges of a changing world – a mission that rings truer than ever given the events of last year," said Charles Lowrey, Prudential's chairman and CEO. "We are proud to celebrate the vision and determination of Spirit of Community's Class of 2021, and all the ways they're making their communities safer, healthier and more equitable places to live."

These are Wyoming's top youth volunteers of 2021:

High School State Honoree: FaithHoney Anderson

Nominated by Campbell County 4-H

FaithHoney, a senior at Wyoming Virtual Academy, has helped bridge the generational divide between senior citizens and young people in her community by organizing tech-support events where high school students provide individual instruction on navigating cell phones and other mobile devices. FaithHoney organized the first event after seeing a social media post from the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), a co-sponsor of similar events around her state. "I considered this an excellent way to promote healthy relationships between senior citizens and high school students," she said. "I wanted to show senior citizens that teens are more than a screen-glued pair of eyes and have helpful information we can provide. Likewise, I wanted to open the eyes of my generation to the advice, knowledge, and perspective of those older than us."

She began by contacting the AARP chapter in her area, which offered to provide lunch at her events. She then got in touch with senior centers in three surrounding towns to help her schedule tutoring sessions and publicize them among their seniors. Next, she asked local high school principals to help her recruit a dozen student volunteers. Since she started, seniors in her county have sat down with her volunteers to learn things such as how to find old emails on their phones, send photos to loved ones, install apps and to get answers to any other tech questions or problems they have.

Middle Level State Honoree: Ellanie Forbis

Nominated by Riverton Middle School

Ellanie, an eighth-grader at Riverton Middle School, worked with a friend last year to make stylish bandannas to dress up pets for adoption at an animal shelter, and then sold hundreds more to raise money for the shelter. "I have always had a love for animals," said Ellanie, who worried that the COVID-19 pandemic would inhibit the adoption of pets at the local animal shelter and make it more difficult for the shelter to raise money. Since she had been making bandannas for her own dog and cats since she was 8 years old, Ellanie thought her bandannas could help address both problems.

Ellanie and her friend made small, medium and large bandanna templates out of cardboard, and collected donations of material from community members. After they sewed the new bandannas, they put them on cats and dogs at the shelter, and took pictures for the shelter's website. Next, the pair made 500 more bandannas, and sold them both through social media and at a community event, generating nearly $1,500 for the animal shelter. The girls ended up with a lot of material left over and are planning to resume their fundraising efforts when summer vacation starts, with one design change: the leftover material is too narrow for bandanas, so they will make ties for local pets instead.

State Honorees in The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards Class of 2021 – the top middle level and high school volunteer from all 50 states and the District of Columbia – were selected for service initiatives completed, at least in part, between the fall of 2019 and the fall of 2020. Selection was based on criteria including impact, effort, initiative and the personal growth demonstrated over the course of the project. Several Distinguished Finalists and runners-up were also selected in each state, and all qualifying applicants received President's Volunteer Service Awards.

"It speaks volumes about the character of today's secondary school students that the Spirit of Community program heard from more than 21,000 applicants this fall – most of them stories of young volunteers overcoming the hardships of a global pandemic to support those in need," said Ronn Nozoe, Chief Executive Officer, NASSP. "While we're especially proud to celebrate this year's 102 State Honorees, NASSP applauds every student who's found a way to volunteer this past year. You inspire your peers and adults alike to remember that, even in times of crisis, we all have something to give."

