Wyre Announces New Savings API powered by the Stellar Network

The new Savings API comes on the heels of a $5 million investment by the Stellar Development Foundation's Enterprise Fund in Wyre earlier this year. Now, enterprises, Stellar ecosystem partners, and institutions will have access to an easy on-ramp to Stellar-based assets, like USDC, as well as a seamless Savings API. This new functionality is in addition to the Stellar network's fast, low-cost rails for financial services products and integrations. Earnings in Wyre Savings accounts are paid out monthly and compound in value. Wyre does not charge a fee for on-ramping fiat value via ACH to the savings wallets.

"We're excited to make the Wyre Savings API officially available to FinTechs who want to make savings functionality with yield payouts readily available to their users," said Ioannis Giannaros, Wyre CEO. "With this Savings API, we're giving FinTechs faster access to deposits and the confidence of doing business with a licensed money transmitter. This is a huge win for early stage FinTechs looking to quickly expand the functionality available to their users-- particularly those seeking to accept funds and offer stable currency savings with earning capability in the developing world."

"The successful development of the new Wyre Savings API is a perfect example of how Stellar can help fuel innovation and connect global financial systems through blockchain technology and strategic investment," said Denelle Dixon, CEO and Executive Director of the Stellar Development Foundation. "As a Stellar anchor, Wyre's industry-leading payment APIs — including its savings functionality — provide simple on- and off-ramps to Stellar USDC and high-value offerings to partners in developing countries. By making it easy for FinTechs to accept funds and offer their users a way to earn on savings, Wyre is simplifying and enriching development on Stellar and helping to further strengthen the network as a whole."

With more than $5 billion in transfers executed since 2013, Wyre offers an advanced portfolio of financial services to individual, business, and enterprise clients, including fiat-to-crypto on-ramps, payouts, compliance, crypto wallet infrastructure, foreign exchange, and savings accounts. As part of the Stellar ecosystem, Wyre operates in 50 countries, is a licensed money transmitter in 27 U.S. states, and continues to create key payment infrastructure and enable relationships by connecting international financial systems. Mexico City-based FinTech Airtm is one of the first FinTechs to use the Wyre Savings API to expand their services available to users.

According to Josh Kliot, Head of Product and Co-Founder at Airtm, "Using Wyre's Savings API and Stellar USDC to provide our Latin American clients the ability to accrue earnings has been a tailwind for incentivizing their funds to remain as dollars instead of withdrawing to devaluing local currency, reinforcing our mission to help people throughout the developing world access stable currency financial services."



Stellar Development Foundation's Enterprise Fund is a venture-style fund for growing the open-source Stellar network globally. Including Wyre and Airtm, the Fund has invested a total of $24.5 million in global fintech and blockchain companies in FY21, and a total of $33.76 million in investments since fund inception in 2020.

For more information on offering the Wyre Savings API through FinTech product offerings, contact [email protected].

Stellar Development Foundation spokespeople are available for interviews.

About Wyre

Wyre is the leading fiat-to-crypto and payment infrastructure company for the crypto ecosystem. Focusing on developers, the company provides easy-to-integrate APIs which enable thousands of developers to bring crypto to the masses. The company has "on-ramped" over 15 million end users to their partners and has processed over $10B in payments since inception. "Checkout", Wyre's flagship product, is the world's fastest fiat-to-crypto gateway and has helped hundreds of crypto applications better reach their customers. Wyre has been involved in the crypto space since 2013, supporting customers in over 100 countries worldwide, and empowering them with blockchain technology, ensuring the move to Web 3.0 is as smooth as possible. For more information, please visit www.sendwyre.com.

About Stellar

Stellar is a decentralized, fast, scalable, and uniquely sustainable network for financial products and services. It is both a cross-currency transaction system and a platform for digital asset issuance, designed to connect the world's financial infrastructure. Financial institutions worldwide issue assets and settle payments on the Stellar network, which has grown to over 5 million accounts.

About Stellar Development Foundation

The Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) is a non-profit organization that supports the development and growth of Stellar, an open-source network that connects the world's financial infrastructure. Founded in 2014, the Foundation helps maintain Stellar's codebase, supports the technical and business communities building on the network, and serves as a voice to regulators and institutions. The Foundation seeks to create equitable access to the global financial system, using the Stellar network to unlock the world's economic potential through blockchain technology.

SOURCE The Stellar Development Foundation

Related Links

https://www.stellar.org/

