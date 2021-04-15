Wyzant to Host Series of Free Advanced Placement Test Prep Workshops In April and May

CHICAGO, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyzant, the largest tutoring marketplace in the U.S., today announced that it is hosting more than 30 free, live virtual workshops in preparation for the Advanced Placement® exams in April and May. The workshops will help students gain insight into the testing experience and learn the strategies and skills needed to maximize scores. Led by expert tutors on Wyzant, the workshops will run from April 19 through May 6. Students can select from a wide variety of courses that align with content found on the Advanced Placement® exams, ranging from subjects such as Calculus AB to United States History and Psychology.

"For many high school students, school closures and remote learning over the past year have disrupted their preparation for standardized exams," said John Barth, head of digital marketing at Wyzant. "Wyzant is committed to providing students with resources that support their academic success. With these free, live workshops, learners will get the information they need to reach their goals on these important assessments."

Each virtual workshop will be taught live by expert tutors from Wyzant. Throughout the sessions, students will learn critical thinking skills and test-taking strategies to prepare them for their AP® exams. Students will have the opportunity to take practice tests, review major concepts, participate in discussions and ask questions during the workshop. There is no limit to the number of workshops students can sign up for.

Students this past year have struggled with remote learning and the resulting learning loss. In fact, Wyzant's recent survey of 1,020 independent tutors listed on its platform found that 43 percent of tutors reported students are experiencing learning loss. Wyzant's free virtual workshops will pinpoint students' strengths and weaknesses on AP® content and skills, and help build students' confidence so they feel ready to take the exams.

Enrollment is now open for Wyzant's free workshops, covering topics including English Literature & Composition, Chemistry, and Computer Science. See the full list of subjects and sign up for the workshops here.

About Wyzant:

Wyzant takes the guesswork out of finding a qualified tutor you can trust. Since 2005, millions of students all over the globe have looked to Wyzant for help in subjects ranging from math and science to computer programming and foreign languages. It's easy to browse profiles and reviews, message tutors, book lessons and conduct tutoring online using Wyzant's powerful online learning platform. At Wyzant, there are no commitments or expensive pre-paid packages. Every lesson is pay-as-you-go, and if you don't love your first hour with a new tutor, it's free, guaranteed. Wyzant is now part of IXL Learning, developer of personalized learning products used by more than 12 million students.

Media contact:

Inkhouse for Wyzant

[email protected]

SOURCE Wyzant