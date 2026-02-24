X-365 Precision Modular XY Gantry System: Configurable Motion for High-Throughput Automation

PI is extending its High-Performance Gantry Positioning Platforms

SHREWSBURY, Mass., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PI (Physik Instrumente), a global leader in precision automation, motion control, and positioning solutions, announces a new addition to its line of high-performance gantry platforms. The X-365 Precision XY Gantry System, is a modular, robust Cartesian gantry solution engineered for demanding industrial automation, semiconductor handling, laser processing, and laboratory automation applications requiring high throughput and exceptional accuracy.

The X-365 is a configurable precision XY Gantry with travel ranges from 200x200mm to 600x800mm.

The X-365 is a modular, high-performance gantry platform that combines large travel ranges with nanometer sensor resolution. Designed to bridge the gap between classic XY stages and full robotic systems, the X-365 delivers smooth, coordinated motion over travel ranges exceeding typical precision XY systems while maintaining excellent planar accuracy and repeatability. Its rigid mechanical design and integrated linear encoder feedback provide the positional stability needed for precise pick-and-place, multi-field inspection, and patterning tasks.

Key features of the X-365 include:

High Load Capacity & Large Travel: Engineered to support tooling, and payloads across extended XY travel ranges.

Nanometer-Class Position Feedback: Integrated linear encoders and optimized mechanics deliver outstanding precision and repeatability. The gantry system features precision recirculating ball bearing guides for superior stiffness and flatness, along with thermally decoupled components for enhanced performance stability.

Modular & Customizable: Easily configured as a dual-axis gantry and adapted, with options for additional vertical or rotary axes. Travel ranges from 200 x 200 mm to 600 x 800 mm

Seamless Controller Integration: Fully compatible with PI's EtherCat-based advanced motion control platforms, enabling coordinated motion profiles, automated multi-axis sequences, integration of third-party equipment, enabling precision laser control for high throughput applications.

Industries and Applications Served

The X-365 gantry is ideal for precision assembly, laser machining, additive manufacturing, wafer inspection, optical alignment, 3D printing, electronics manufacturing, imaging, medical engineering, and other applications where high performance and reliability are paramount. With decades of precision engineering experience, PI continues to expand its Cartesian and gantry portfolio to meet the evolving needs of industrial automation and scientific research.

