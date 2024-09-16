X-Bolt Receives Prestigious 'Best Technology in Spine' Award from Orthopedics This Week

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Bolt Orthopedics, an emerging innovator of bone fixation implants in orthopedics, has been awarded the Best Technology In Spine Award for 2024/2025 by Orthopedics This Week. This award honors the unsung heroes in the world of medical technology — the inventors, engineers, and innovators who dedicate countless hours to advancing spine surgery.

The DragonBoltÔ Pedicle Screw by X-Bolt was recognized for its potential to solve a critical clinical problem: pedicle screw loosening, which affects 23% of osteoporotic bone patients undergoing non-augmented procedures. Augmented fixation also suffers from cement leakage in 22% of cases and often Bone Cement Implantation Syndrome, an important cause of intraoperative mortality.

The DragonBolt's groundbreaking design aims to drastically reduce these complications, offering surgeons and patients an alternative that provides superior fixation without the drawbacks of current solutions. In validated Finite Element Modeling testing, traditional pedicle screws were shown to cause 400% more bone damage compared to X-Bolt's DragonBolt after just 25 cycles of cyclic loading.

"We're honored to receive this recognition, as it underscores the potential of X-Bolt's expanding bolt technology in the osteoporotic spine," said Brian Thornes, Founder & CEO of X-Bolt. "DragonBolt is designed for strength and reversibility, available in multiple sizes, and can be seamlessly integrated into any existing pedicle screw system. We're eager to see how this innovative solution will be scaled to meet the evolving needs of spinal surgeons."

About X-Bolt:

X-Bolt is an innovator of medical devices focused on providing superior fixation solutions with its patented expanding bolt technology. X-Bolt's technology has demonstrated the lowest published cut-out rates for hip fracture. Investors in X-Bolt include BVP Partners, AIB Seed Capital, Ascentifi, Amalfi, MedTech angel group and several Irish orthopedic surgeons.

About Spine Technology Awards: Presented by Orthopedics This Week and RRY Publications, the Spine Technology Awards bring increased recognition to innovative spine surgery products and their teams and inventors. The Awards are presented in the fall each year at the North American Spine Society Annual Meeting. Past winners can be seen at http://spineawards.com.

