X-Bow Completes Preliminary Design Review for Mk 72 and Mk 104 Rocket Motors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Bow Systems Inc (X-Bow), the leading non-traditional producer of advanced manufactured solid rocket motors (SRMs) and defense technologies announced today that it has successfully completed the Preliminary Design Review (PDR) for its Mk 72 booster and Mk 104 dual-thrust SRM development contracts for the United States Navy's Standard Missile program. This milestone represents a crucial step in demonstrating the design maturity and reducing risk for critical technologies within the program.

An SM-6 missile launches from its platform, showcasing the power and precision of modern missile technology. Source: US Navy. The appearance of U.S. Department of War visual information does not imply or constitute DoD endorsement.

"X-Bow Systems is proud to be a partner in addressing the nation's critical need for more solid rocket motors," said Jason Hundley, X-Bow CEO. "We have assembled a nationwide, experienced and talented team that is revolutionizing the approach to conventional manufacturing: enabling speed, performance, flexibility, scaling, affordability, and reliability."

Under these two contracts, X-Bow Systems is developing new designs for the Mk 72 and Mk 104 SRMs using its state-of-the-art design tools and unique patented advanced manufacturing approaches for the first and second stage propulsion of the Navy's Standard Missiles. These efforts are in collaboration with the Navy's Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems (PEO IWS) 3.0, Naval Air Warfare Center – Weapons Division at China Lake, Naval Surface Warfare Center at Indian Head, and Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab.

The successful completion of the PDR marks a significant step forward, validating the program's design maturity and accelerating X-Bow's commitment to expanding the domestic industrial base for solid rocket motors and enhancing the Navy's capabilities.

About X-Bow Systems

X-Bow Systems is disrupting the aerospace industry with innovative and cost-effective advanced manufactured energetics for the solid rocket motor and launch vehicle market. X-Bow is also designing and building a suite of modular solid rocket motors and small launch vehicles for both orbital and suborbital launch services. X-Bow is led by CEO Jason Hundley, Chairman Mark Kaufman, CTO Max Vozoff, CRO Maureen Gannon, General Counsel John Leary, COO Mike Bender and a growing team of seasoned industry veterans and new space entrepreneurs. X-Bow is a dual-use technology company with investment from: Crosslink Capital, Razor's Edge Ventures, Balerion Space Ventures, Boeing, Arkenstone Capital, The Capital Factory, Upsher Management Company, Event Horizon Capital, and Lockheed Martin Ventures. Headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, X-Bow has additional presence in California, Alabama, Colorado, Texas, Utah, Maryland and Washington, DC. For more information visit XBowSystems.com.

