X-Bow Debuts In-House Electronic Ignition Safety Device at Sea-Air-Space

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Bow Systems Inc (X-Bow), the leading non-traditional producer of solid rocket motors (SRMs), sub-orbital launch solutions and defense technologies, today announced a significant industry milestone at the Sea-Air-Space Expo 2026: the successful firing of an SRM ignitor using its in-house designed Electronic Ignition Safety Device (eISD). As far as X-Bow is aware, this is the first time a solid propellant provider has independently developed and tested an electronic ISD—a component traditionally supplied by third-party specialists.

X-Bow fires motor ignitor utilizing a X-Bow developed eISD solution.

While X-Bow has previously fired igniters with its eISD, this week will mark the first time a complete SRM has been fired using the device—a critical step in advancing the company's Mk 72 booster and Mk 104 dual-thrust SRM development for the U.S. Navy's Standard Missile 6 program. X-Bow recently completed the Preliminary Design Review (PDR) for both contracts, underscoring its rapid progress and commitment to supporting the Navy's evolving needs.

"This in-house eISD is now baselined in multiple SRMs currently in development at X-Bow. It is absolutely essential to reduce the unit cost and accelerate time to field for tactical SRMs," said Max Vozoff, X-Bow's Chief Technology Officer. "By bringing eISD development in-house, we're not only strengthening our vertical integration, but also delivering complete, ready-to-fire solutions for our customers and industry partners—faster and more affordably."

Historically, ignition safety devices (ISDs) have been managed by prime integrators and sourced externally, often resulting in costly delays and program risks for SRM manufacturers. By developing eISDs in-house, X-Bow streamlines the design and integration process, reduces costs, and accelerates delivery timelines—ensuring greater reliability and responsiveness for both internal programs and industry partners. Most importantly, this approach enables X-Bow to deliver critical capabilities to the warfighter faster, supporting urgent defense needs and strengthening national security.

X-Bow's eISD complies with all industry and regulatory standards. The company is also considering making its eISD available to the industry as an OEM solution, further supporting affordability and speed to market for tactical SRMs across the defense and aerospace sectors.

To learn more about X-Bow's eISD solutions or to discuss partnership opportunities, contact [email protected].

Events for Journalists at Sea-Air-Space

Tuesday, April 21

11:00 AM: X-Bow Media Briefing – Learn more about X-Bow's eISD technology and Standard Missile 6 efforts.

4:00 PM: X-Bow Reception – Network with X-Bow leadership and partners.

Both events at X-Bow's Meeting Room, Azalea 2, Main Ballroom Level, Gaylord National Harbor, MD.

About X-Bow Systems

Since 2016, X-Bow Systems has rapidly evolved into the non-traditional leader in advanced solid rocket motor manufacturing and sub-orbital launch services, spearheading American reindustrialization in the new defense industrial base. Guided by its mission to "build fast, field faster, deliver now," X-Bow is addressing critical munitions shortages and gaps in defense and space sectors through proprietary energetics technology, vertical integration from propellant development to full rocket assembly, and end-to-end launch capabilities. Backed by prominent aerospace and venture capital investors—including Crosslink Capital, Razor's Edge Ventures, Balerion Space Ventures, Boeing, Arkenstone Capital, The Capital Factory, Upsher Management Company, Event Horizon Capital, and Lockheed Martin Ventures—X-Bow is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with a dedicated R&D facility in Socorro, NM. The company has additional presence in Texas, Mississippi, California, Alabama, Colorado, Utah, Maryland, and Washington, DC. For more information, visit www.XBowSystems.com.

SOURCE X-Bow Systems