X-Bow Wins $12.2M Contract for Rapid Delivery of Advanced Drone Tech

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Bow Systems Inc (X-Bow), the leading non-traditional producer of advanced manufactured solid rocket motors (SRMs), sub-orbital launch solutions and defense technologies, today announced a $12.2 million contract with AEVEX to produce rocket-assisted take-off (RATO) kits for AEVEX's Disruptor drone. X-Bow will deliver hundreds of production kits and thousands of SRMs and components between March and August 2026, demonstrating its ability to rapidly transition from contract award to fielded combat capability in just a few months.

X-Bow’s RATO2 motor launching a Group 3 drone.

X-Bow's RATO² (Rapidly Assembled Tactical Option for Rocket-Assisted Takeoff ™) system, which include solid rocket motors and launch cradles, allows drones to take off from unprepared surfaces and confined spaces, significantly expanding operational flexibility in modern conflict zones.

"Our ability to go from contract award to fielded combat capability in just a few months is exactly what today's rapidly evolving defense landscape demands," said Jason Hundley, Founder and CEO of X-Bow. "This contract validates our ability to build fast, field faster and deliver now to meet urgent defense needs."

Notably, this marks the first-ever high-volume use of X-Bow's patented Additive Manufactured Solid Propellant (AMSP) in solid rocket motors, showcasing X-Bow's proprietary technology leadership. This unique propellant formulation represents a significant advancement in SRM capabilities, offering potential improvements in performance and affordability for customers.

The global military drone market is projected to grow significantly, with increasing demand for systems capable of operating in diverse environments. X-Bow's RATO² technology addresses this need by enabling drones to operate from a wider range of locations and potentially extending their payload capacity and range.

This latest contract caps a series of recent awards for X-Bow, totaling $212 million in the past six months. Unlike traditional defense contractors, X-Bow's agile approach and proprietary manufacturing processes reduce time-to-market for critical defense technologies from years to months. This rapid turnaround from contract to delivery exemplifies X-Bow's unique ability to meet the pressing demands of today's dynamic global security environment.

Looking ahead, X-Bow plans to expand its product portfolio to address emerging needs aligned with the latest defense priorities. This includes hypersonic propulsion, low-cost and advanced missile defense systems including space-based interceptors and evolved sub-orbital space launch systems. X-Bow is also enhancing its surge-capable production to meet rapidly evolving defense requirements, particularly in critical munitions and propulsion systems.

About X-Bow Systems

Since 2016, X-Bow Systems has rapidly evolved into the non-traditional leader in advanced solid rocket motor manufacturing and sub-orbital launch services, spearheading American reindustrialization in the new defense industrial base. Guided by its mission to "build fast, field faster, deliver now," X-Bow is addressing critical munitions shortages and gaps in defense and space sectors through proprietary energetics technology, vertical integration from propellant development to full rocket assembly, and end-to-end launch capabilities. Backed by prominent aerospace and venture capital investors—including Crosslink Capital, Razor's Edge Ventures, Balerion Space Ventures, Boeing, Arkenstone Capital, The Capital Factory, Upsher Management Company, Event Horizon Capital, and Lockheed Martin Ventures—X-Bow is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with a dedicated R&D facility in Socorro, NM. The company has additional presence in Texas, Mississippi, California, Alabama, Colorado, Utah, Maryland, and Washington, DC. For more information, visit www.XBowSystems.com.

SOURCE X-Bow Systems