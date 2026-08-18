X-Bow Selected for $11 Million U.S. Missile-Defense Contract to Build a Low-Cost Interceptor and Expand Rocket-Motor Production

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Bow Systems Inc (X-Bow®), a U.S. non-traditional manufacturer of solid rocket motors (SRMs), sub-orbital launch solutions and defense technologies, today announced it has been selected for a firm-fixed-price contract worth $10,981,581 from the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) to develop and flight-test the X-Bow Low-Cost Interceptor (LCI).

A static test of a sub-scale SRM design for X-Bow’s MDA interceptor. Image: X-Bow Systems

The award, a follow-on Phase II contract under the Small Business Innovation Research program, falls under the agency's Rapid Response Small Launcher Technology effort. X-Bow's ability to both build the interceptor and manufacture and fly its own SRMs directly supports the MDA LCI effort—reflecting the company's commitment to affordable missile-defense capabilities.

The contract positions X-Bow in a market the Pentagon has made a spending priority: rebuilding a U.S. interceptor and SRM industrial base long concentrated among a small number of large suppliers. That demand is being driven by the changing character of missile warfare.

"America can't out-produce today's threats with yesterday's supplier base," X-Bow Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jason Hundley said. "Our new manufacturing technology lets us bring affordable interceptors and rocket motors to the warfighter faster — and this award is a chance to prove it."

About X-Bow Systems

X-Bow Systems builds solid rocket motors that power America's missiles, interceptors and sub-orbital launch vehicles—and, through its AFRL-certified AMSP™ process and Rocket Factory in a Box (RFIB™), the manufacturing capacity to produce them at scale. As the nation rebuilds its stockpiles, X-Bow delivers affordable mass for the battlefield, combat-ready RATO motors fielded today, and propulsion for next-generation hypersonic and strategic programs. Backed by prominent aerospace and venture capital investors—including Crosslink Capital, Razor's Edge Ventures, Balerion Space Ventures, Boeing, Arkenstone Capital, The Capital Factory, Upsher Management Company, Event Horizon Capital, and Lockheed Martin Ventures—X-Bow is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with a dedicated R&D facility in Socorro, NM, and additional presence in Texas, Mississippi, California, Alabama, Colorado, Utah, Maryland, and Washington, DC. X-Bow's revenue and backlog have more than doubled in recent years, reflecting strong demand for its advanced propulsion solutions. For more information, visit www.XBowSystems.com.

SOURCE X-Bow Systems