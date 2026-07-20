X-Bow Launches Buckler: A Flight-Tested, Sub-$100K Interceptor to Defeat Drones at Scale

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Bow Systems Inc (X-Bow®), a U.S. non-traditional manufacturer of solid rocket motors (SRMs), sub-orbital launch solutions and defense technologies, today unveiled Buckler™, a low-cost interceptor designed to defeat Group 3 drones at supersonic speeds—flight-tested, priced under US$100,000, and built on propulsion and an airframe that X-Bow produces in-house, at a fraction of the cost of today's exquisite defenses.

Buckler™ flight test. (Photo: X-Bow Systems)

The problem is now undeniable: adversaries launch drones and cruise missiles by the hundreds, and defeating thousand-dollar threats with multimillion-dollar interceptors is neither affordable nor sustainable. Buckler changes that math—an affordable, mass-producible interceptor for the U.S. and its allies.

"You can't win a war of attrition trading million-dollar interceptors against thousand-dollar threats," said X-Bow Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jason Hundley. "Buckler has flown, it comes in under US$100,000, and we build its airframe and propulsion ourselves—the part of the industrial base that is so stressed by today's munitions demands. This is our answer to the call from the U.S. and its allies: affordable capability, at scale."

Buckler's advantage starts with propulsion. X-Bow designs and builds Buckler's airframe and its own solid rocket motor and propellant—the very industrial-base bottleneck defense leaders cite as the top constraint on scaling interceptors—and produces them through fixed and deployable manufacturing already delivering across multiple programs. That vertical integration lets X-Bow control cost, quality, and surge output on demand.

The launch is backed by results: Buckler recently completed a successful flight test demonstrating its propulsion and flight performance, supported by motor static-fire and igniter testing. That record puts Buckler well beyond the concept stage—arriving as forces across the Department of War and allied partners urgently seek affordable interceptors they can field in volume.

Meet X-Bow at the Farnborough International Airshow (July 20–24, Hall 3, Stand 3545) or the 2026 Space & Missile Defense Symposium (August 11–13, Salon 9, Von Braun Center, Huntsville, Ala.). To schedule a briefing, contact [email protected].

About X-Bow Systems

X-Bow (pronounced "crossbow") builds the solid rocket motors that power America's missiles, interceptors and sub-orbital launch vehicles—and, through its AFRL-certified AMSP™ process and Rocket Factory in a Box (RFIB™), the manufacturing capacity to produce them at scale. As the nation rebuilds its stockpiles, X-Bow delivers affordable mass for the battlefield, combat-ready RATO motors fielded today, and propulsion for next-generation hypersonic and strategic programs. Backed by prominent aerospace and venture capital investors—including Crosslink Capital, Razor's Edge Ventures, Balerion Space Ventures, Boeing, Arkenstone Capital, The Capital Factory, Upsher Management Company, Event Horizon Capital, and Lockheed Martin Ventures—X-Bow is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with a dedicated R&D facility in Socorro, NM, and additional presence in Texas, Mississippi, California, Alabama, Colorado, Utah, Maryland, and Washington, DC. X-Bow's revenue and backlog have more than doubled in recent years, reflecting strong demand for its advanced propulsion solutions. For more information, visit www.XBowSystems.com.

SOURCE X-Bow Systems