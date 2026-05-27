X-Bow® Reaches Milestone in Technology Development for Expansion of U.S. Solid Rocket Motor Production Capacity

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Bow Systems Inc (X-Bow®), a U.S. non-traditional manufacturer of solid rocket motors (SRMs), sub-orbital launch solutions and defense technologies, announced end-to-end energetic operations for two manufacturing systems at its Texas facility, marking a recent milestone in partnership with the Air Force Research Laboratory's (AFRL) Rapid Energetics & Advanced Rocket Manufacturing (RE-ARM) program.

X-Bow’s Rocket Factory in a Box (RFIB™) – a deployable, parallelizable, and containerized manufacturing center designed to provide agile solid rocket motor production capabilities. X-Bow’s Gen-0 industrial-scale manufacturing system designed to increase national production capacity and ensure a reliable supply of solid rocket motors for national defense.

The Rocket Factory in a Box (RFIB™) is a deployable, parallelizable, and containerized manufacturing center for solid rocket motor propellants, enabling rapid, flexible, and affordable production. Gen-0, installed at X-Bow's fixed site in Texas, is designed to bring these capabilities to industrial scale and transition from development to high-volume production.

"RFIB and Gen-0 are new models to enable surge production in the United States when it matters most," said Jason Hundley, Founder and CEO of X-Bow. "Our vision for production is a few million pounds of solid propellant per year, with options to significantly increase that as we scale to meet national needs."

X-Bow's patented Advanced Manufacturing of Solid Propellant (AMSP™) technology is the foundation for both RFIB and Gen-0. AMSP provides a modern approach that enables greater precision, flexibility, and efficiency compared to traditional methods.

"The RE-ARM program is forging advanced technologies for rapid, affordable, flexible, and scalable manufacturing of solid rocket motors in support of national defense, with the goal of expanding and sustaining surge capacity for production of integrated missile capabilities," said Dr. Javier Urzay, Chief of the Rocket and Space Propulsion Division of AFRL.

X-Bow is on contract with AFRL to develop and demonstrate AMSP technologies for solid rocket motor manufacturing.

About X-Bow Systems

Founded in 2016, X-Bow develops and manufactures solid rocket motors, advanced propellants, and integrated launch vehicles for the U.S. defense and space supply chain. At the heart of X-Bow's innovation is its patented Additive Manufacturing of Solid Propellant (AMSP) process, now realized at industrial scale through Gen-0 and in mobile form through Rocket Factory in a Box (RFIB™). Gen-0 represents X-Bow's flagship high-volume manufacturing system, supporting contested logistics, hypersonics, missile defense—including low-cost interceptors—drone propulsion, and sub-orbital launches. Backed by prominent aerospace and venture capital investors—including Crosslink Capital, Razor's Edge Ventures, Balerion Space Ventures, Boeing, Arkenstone Capital, The Capital Factory, Upsher Management Company, Event Horizon Capital, and Lockheed Martin Ventures—X-Bow is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with a dedicated R&D facility in Socorro, NM, and additional presence in Texas, Mississippi, California, Alabama, Colorado, Utah, Maryland, and Washington, DC. X-Bow's revenue and backlog have more than doubled in recent years, reflecting strong demand for its advanced propulsion solutions. For more information, visit www.XBowSystems.com.

SOURCE X-Bow Systems