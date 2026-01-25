X GAMES AND MOONPAY ANNOUNCE LANDMARK TITLE PARTNERSHIP USHERING IN A NEW ERA OF ACTION SPORTS

First-Ever Category-Exclusive League Title Partnership Establishes the MoonPay X Games League with an Unprecedented New Multi-Year Deal

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- X Games announced a historic, multi-year partnership with MoonPay , the global leader in crypto payments, that will redefine the future of action sports. The three-year, category-exclusive partnership names MoonPay as the Title Partner of the newly formed MoonPay X Games League (XGL), marking the first league title partnership in X Games history and signaling the transition from standalone events to a year-round, team-based global league.

This announcement comes at a seminal moment for the brand and the culture it helped create. X Games Aspen 2026 Driven by Jeep® will be the final standalone X Games event, closing one of the most iconic chapters in action sports history and opening the door to a professionalized future built on teams, rivalries, and season-long competition.

The partnership establishes MoonPay as the exclusive category partner across finance, banking, and crypto for the newly formed X Games League, while introducing a first-of-its-kind pass-through model that extends participation to MoonPay's network of partners. As Title Partner of the MoonPay X Games League, MoonPay will enable select partners to engage within the league ecosystem through integrated activations and experiences, bringing the broader crypto industry into X Games through a single, unified framework built at the league level.

"Today is not just about announcing a partnership," said Jeremy Bloom, CEO of X Games. "It's about declaring the future of action sports. With MoonPay, X Games is evolving from individual contests into a global co-ed league with teams, salaries, benefits, and real stakes across an entire season, and across the biggest platform in action sports."

The partnership with MoonPay and X Games represents a once-in-a-generation shift for action sports, bridging history and the future. This weekend's event in Aspen will serve as the final standalone X Games, linking three decades of legacy to a bold, league-driven future. As X Games closes out the chapter of hosting traditional events, the brand is excited to introduce the MoonPay X Games League, a permanent, team-based competition structure for both winter and summer action sports athletes competing in various skateboarding, BMX, snowboarding and freeskiing disciplines. This new approach to competition will bolster athlete salaries and benefits, offer new team ownership opportunities, and create season-long narratives that build authentic rivalries.

MoonPay connects traditional money and crypto so customers can buy, sell, exchange, and pay. With X Games, MoonPay will serve as the connective tissue between sport, culture, and technology, helping bridge physical competition with digital innovation and fan engagement.

"We're thinking long term," said Ivan Soto-Wright, CEO & Founder of MoonPay. "X Games is becoming a real league, and that's the moment to invest big. The MoonPay X Games League puts athletes first and brings crypto to a global audience, powered by our partner ecosystem, in a bold, new way."

The MoonPay X Games League will now be a permanent, global property with year-round competition. Athletes now compete for teams, not just medals. This historic moment represents opening day for a new chapter in action sports history.

Additional details on X Games League, teams, athletes, and the inaugural season can be found at xgames.com.

Since 1995, X Games has defined action sports—from Tony Hawk's 900 to Shaun White's halfpipe dominance to the rise of BMX and skateboarding as global forces. Over 30 years, it has become more than a competition: it's a cultural touchstone, blending sports, music, fashion, and community. For more information, visit www.xgames.com , or follow @xgames on TikTok, X, Instagram or Facebook.

Founded in 2019, MoonPay is a global financial technology company that helps businesses and consumers move value across fiat and digital assets. MoonPay has more than 30 million customers across 180 countries and supports more than 500 enterprise customers spanning crypto and fintech.

MoonPay powers ramps, trading, commerce, and stablecoin infrastructure, connecting traditional payment rails with blockchains. MoonPay maintains a broad regulatory footprint, including a New York BitLicense, a New York Limited Purpose Trust Charter, and money transmitter licenses across the United States, as well as MiCA authorization in the EU.

MoonPay is how the world moves value.

