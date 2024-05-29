X Games and SONIC Drive-In Make History with First-Ever Event Presenting Partnership

Tickets and One-of-a-Kind VIP Experiences Available at XGames.com

VENTURA, Calif., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After nearly 30 years of world-class action sports events, SONIC® Drive-In, America's favorite Drive-In, signs on as the first event Presenting Partner of X Games. X Games Ventura 2024 Presented by SONIC is taking place June 27-30 at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

As the Presenting Partner of X Games Ventura, the partnership underscores the SONIC brand's unique commitment to creating craveable and fun moments for customers and action sports fans alike. Whether at the drive-in or setting out on summertime adventures, it's time to live free from monotony and instead choose fun. X Games Ventura 2024 Presented by SONIC will bring together the brands through marketing, branding, signage, content and more.

"Having been synonymous with fun for over 70 years, SONIC's partnership with X Games was a no-brainer. As we continue to challenge our fans to break away from the norm, this collaboration offers us the perfect opportunity to engage with them and showcase the fun we're all about," said SONIC Chief Marketing Officer Ryan Dickerson.

"SONIC is a perfect partner for X Games Ventura as our brands look to grow our connections with our audience and enhance brand relevance in the action sports and lifestyle space," said Eric Johnson, CRO, X Games. "X Games offers partners a lot of freedom to be creative and offer their fans a memorable and custom experience at the event."

"As we look towards the present and future of X Games, SONIC stands as a prime example of the innovative and distinctive partnerships we aspire to create," said Ashley Robbins, VP of Partnership Sales, X Games. "Our goal is to spotlight our partners' brands, fulfill their goals, and demonstrate how X Games authentically delivers on those promises, while crafting unforgettable experiences and compelling content for our audiences and fans."

Key elements include:

The first-ever SONIC Park course, exclusively designed and built by X Games to bring to life the SONIC brand essence. Five competitions will be held at the SONIC Park course.

SONIC Club '95, a family-friendly area, will give X Games attendees the first taste of exciting new SONIC flavors. As a first-ever partnership inclusion and design into an X Games hospitality space, the SONIC Club '95 is a one-of-a-kind experience.

Select X Games athletes will visit SONIC Club '95 throughout the weekend to hang out and share their favorite SONIC beverages with fans.

X Games and SONIC will produce exclusive co-branded collectibles which will only be available on-site at X Games.

Visit XGames.com for the full X Games Ventura Presented by SONIC competition schedule, tickets and real-time updates.

Sustainable travel to Ventura is offered by Metrolink, with service throughout Southern California, and the Pacific Surfliner, serving San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties. Both provide drop-off in Ventura directly at the X Games entrance of the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

About X Games

Since its inception in 1995, X Games became the leading action sports competition and lifestyle brand, spotlighting the world's best action sports athletes against the backdrop of each individual host city. Over the past 29 years, X Games has organized the world's premier action sports events around the globe, complemented by top musical performances, year-round content and fan experiences.

About SONIC® Drive-In

SONIC, founded in 1953, is the largest drive-in restaurant brand in the United States, with more than 3,500 restaurants in 47 states. SONIC is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit SONICDriveIn.com and InspireBrands.com .

About Visit Ventura

Visit Ventura is a non-profit organization designed to increase visitor expenditures, tourism revenues, and local employment opportunities through the promotion of Ventura as a travel destination. For travel and accommodation information, or a free copy of the Ventura Inspiration Guide, the public can write to the Ventura Visitors Center (101 S. California Street, Ventura, CA 93001), call (805) 641-1400, visit www.visitventuraca.com , or email [email protected] . Follow Visit Ventura on Instagram @VisitVentura or become a Facebook fan at www.facebook.com/visitventura .

