X Games Announces Red Carpet Lineup for the First-Ever Coed Action Sports League Draft at Cosm Los Angeles

WHAT: The inaugural 2026 MoonPay XGL Summer Draft will take place at Cosm Los Angeles in Hollywood Park, where the world's top skateboarders and BMX riders, both men and women, will be drafted to four global teams for the first time. The draft will be streamed live on the ESPN App, The Roku Sports Channel, X Games on YouTube, Kick.com, and the X Games TV Fast channel on Amazon from 6:30–8:30 p.m. PT, giving fans around the world a front-row seat to this historic moment. The Draft is invite-only, with a limited release of Superfan tickets available for purchase while supplies last.

WHEN: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Red Carpet 4:45 – 5:45 PM

Live Draft 6:30 PM

WHERE: Cosm Los Angeles Hollywood Park

TV TALENT:

X Games has assembled a roster of some of the most recognizable names in sports to serve as hosts and on-air talent for the event, bringing unmatched energy and experience to both the in-person event and streaming experience.

Host: Selema Masekela

Renowned sports journalist, producer, and longtime host of the X Games, Masekela among the most recognized voices in action sports. Announcer: Alan Roach (TBC)

Veteran American public announcer and sports broadcaster Roach is best known as the stadium announcer for the Denver Broncos, multiple Super Bowls, and international events including the Olympic Games. Commentator: Jimmy Coleman

Joining the X Games broadcast team in 2000, Jimmy Coleman has served as a play-by-play announcer for BMX and Moto X competitions during summer events, and Ski and Snowmobile competitions on the winter side. Commentator: Brandon Grahm

Bay Area native Brandon Graham has been a member of the X Games team since 2013, focusing on competition play-by-play for Skateboard and Snowboard events. Red Carpet: Aimee Fuller

As a former professional snowboarder, Aimee made history as the first woman to land a double backflip in competition. Since retiring, she has become a respected TV host and presenter, primarily for international snowboard competitions.

Each X Games Club will select ten athletes to build its roster, blending talent and style for the 2026 XGL Summer Season. Below is an elite list of confirmed athletes set to participate in the event:

Men's Skateboarding

Tom Schaar (Malibu, CA)

An X Games competitor since age 12, Tom owns 16 medals from five different disciplines (Big Air, Big Air Doubles, Vert, Park, MegaPark). He is one of skateboarding's great all-around talents, a bigger-the-better skater known for huge airs and a calm, casual style. Jagger Eaton (Mesa, AZ)

A true double threat in Park and Street, Jagger Eaton owns Park gold from X Games Chiba 2022 and X Games California 2023, and Park silver from X Games Minneapolis 2019, after previously earning two silvers in Street in 2018, in Norway and in Minneapolis. Nyjah Huston (Laguna Beach, CA)

Nyjah Huston is the best Skateboard Street competitor of all time, with 11 gold, 4 silver, 2 bronze in Skateboard Street and 15 gold medals overall. Winning double gold in Street and Street Best Trick at X Games Ventura 2024 brought him even with Shaun White and Garrett Reynolds' mark for most X Games gold (15, though Garrett has since upped it to 16) and, along the way, Bob Burnquist's record for most Skateboard gold (14). Dashawn Jordan (Chandler, AZ)

X Games 2021 Skateboard Street gold medalist and Street Best Trick silver medalist Dashawn Jordan also owns Street silver from X Games Shanghai 2019 (behind Nyjah Huston) and Street Best Trick bronze from X Games 2022.

Women's Skateboarding

Chloe Covell (Tweed Heads, New South Wales, Australia )

) Chloe first surprised at X Games Chiba 2022 for her rookie appearance, earning Women's Street bronze in her first contest outside of Australia at age 12 years, 2 months. She then improved to silver at X Games 2022. At X Games California 2023 she claimed her first Skateboard Street gold (and Street Best Trick bronze) and won Street gold again in her next two appearances, at X Games Chiba 2024 and X Games Osaka 2025. Arisa Trew (Palm Beach, Gold Coast, Australia)

Australian teen Arisa Trew made history in 2023 as the first woman to land a 720 on a skateboard. She owns the most X Games women's skateboard gold medals (7) and is tied with In-Line skater Fabiola da Silva for most women's summer medals.

Men's BMX

Kevin Peraza (Tucson, AZ)

Kevin Peraza is one of the most versatile and decorated riders in BMX history. With 11 X Games medals–7 of them gold–he's the only athlete to win gold in Dirt, Park, and Street. He's also the first BMX rider to earn 3 medals at back-to-back X Games (California 2023, Ventura 2024).

Logan Martin is a six-time X Games gold medalist with 14 total medals, making him one of the most decorated BMX riders in history. He's landed on the Park podium at every one of his nine X Games Park appearances, including five golds. In 2019, he won Park and Dirt on the same day—an achievement matched by only two others.

) Logan Martin is a six-time X Games gold medalist with 14 total medals, making him one of the most decorated BMX riders in history. He's landed on the Park podium at every one of his nine X Games Park appearances, including five golds. In 2019, he won Park and Dirt on the same day—an achievement matched by only two others. Ryan Williams (Sunshine Coast, Australia)

Ryan has earned 11 X Games gold and 13 total X Games medals, excelling in Dirt, Dirt Best Trick, MegaPark, Big Air and Park Best Trick. He is a tireless worker and proven competitor who combines creativity and courage to land a multitude of first-time tricks.

Women's BMX

Hannah Roberts (Salt Lake City, UT)

Hannah Roberts is a six-time freestyle BMX world champion and 2020 Olympic silver medalist as well as the owner of two X Games BMX Park gold medals which she earned at X Games Ventura 2024 and X Games Salt Lake City 2025. Perris Benegas (La Mesa, CA)

A pioneer of women's park, Perris narrowly missed the podium at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, finishing 4th. She earned a silver medal at X Games Ventura 2024 and bronze at X Games Salt Lake City 2025. Charlotte Worthington (Manchester, United Kingdom)

Charlotte Worthington won gold in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the Cycling BMX Freestyle park final where she became the first woman in history to land a 360-degree backflip in competition.

MEDIA RSVP:

Media must be invited and on assignment to cover the red carpet. During the live show, media who would like to stay to cover the draft results will be escorted to the press room inside Cosm Los Angeles to watch the draft broadcast in real time and access athletes for post draft interview opportunities.

To confirm your attendance, please RSVP HERE by Friday, March. 6.

Media Contacts:

X Games

Lauren Machen, [email protected]

Alex Hughes, [email protected]

PMK, [email protected]

Cosm Los Angeles

Coralyn Lee, [email protected]

Anna Christiansen, [email protected]

Jessica Vella, [email protected]

SOURCE X Games