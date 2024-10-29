X GAMES ASPEN 2025 TO HOST THREE DAYS OF ACTION SPORTS AND LIVE MUSIC FEATURING ILLENIUM, DAILY BREAD AND MORE

Tickets are now on sale for action sports competitions and live music that will energize Buttermilk Ski Resort from January 23-25

ASPEN, Colo., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating the fusion between action sports and music, X Games announces musical appearances by IILLENIIUM and Daily Bread to complement the world-class ski and snowboard competitions at X Games Aspen 2025. X Games is thrilled to be hosting three days of action sports and live music. All tickets will include entry to Super Pipe, Street Style, Slopestyle, Big Air and Knuckle Huck competitions, as well as nightly musical appearances and are available now at XGames.com.

Music Lineup

ILLENIUM: a prominent electronic DJ, music producer, and songwriter known for his hit albums "Fallen Embers" (2021) and "Ascend" (2019)

a prominent electronic DJ, music producer, and songwriter known for his hit albums "Fallen Embers" (2021) and "Ascend" (2019) Daily Bread: an electro-soul and hip-hop producer whose music seamlessly blends vintage and modern sounds featuring nostalgic melodies, hip hop hooks and bass-driven flare

an electro-soul and hip-hop producer whose music seamlessly blends vintage and modern sounds featuring nostalgic melodies, hip hop hooks and bass-driven flare Additional music appearances will be announced soon!

"Connecting people through music is something I've always been passionate about," said Nick Miller, a.k.a. ILLENIUM. "Having the opportunity to play at X Games is especially exciting because there's a synergy between action sports and electronic music. They complement each other so well and I'm stoked to be part of it."

"When people think about X Games, they think about action sports culture as a whole, and that culture wouldn't be what it is without music," said Rich Biggie, X Games vice president, live events. "Our music lineup will elevate the entire experience of X Games Aspen – Fans are in for three epic days!"

Ticket Information

General admission tickets start at $50, inclusive of all fees, and allow access to SuperPipe, Street Style, Slopestyle, Big Air and Knuckle Huck competitions as well as nightly musical appearances.

start at $50, inclusive of all fees, and allow access to SuperPipe, Street Style, Slopestyle, Big Air and Knuckle Huck competitions as well as nightly musical appearances. The Après Lounge pass offers access to a cozy retreat from the action inside the Inn at Aspen, two drink tokens per day, and up-front viewing corrals at each course.

offers access to a cozy retreat from the action inside the Inn at Aspen, two drink tokens per day, and up-front viewing corrals at each course. The Chalet Pass offers the highest level of X Games experience in the comfort of the Chalet Patio and Lounges and includes complimentary beer, wine and cocktails, private competition viewing corrals, athlete meet-and-greets, and behind-the-scenes tours.

offers the highest level of X Games experience in the comfort of the Chalet Patio and Lounges and includes complimentary beer, wine and cocktails, private competition viewing corrals, athlete meet-and-greets, and behind-the-scenes tours. Children 5 and under can attend for free with a paid adult ticket.

Daily Schedule

Thursday : Women's/Men's Ski Knuckle Huck, Women's Snowboard Big Air, Men's Snowboard SuperPipe, special musical appearance by Daily Bread

: Women's/Men's Ski Knuckle Huck, Women's Snowboard Big Air, Men's Snowboard SuperPipe, special musical appearance by Daily Bread Friday : Women's Snowboard Slopestyle, Men's Ski Slopestyle, Women's Snowboard Streetstyle, Men's Ski Streetstyle, Women's Ski SuperPipe, Men's/Women's Snowboard Knuckle Huck, Men's Ski Big Air, Women's Snowboard SuperPipe, special musical appearance by ILLENIUM

: Women's Snowboard Slopestyle, Men's Ski Slopestyle, Women's Snowboard Streetstyle, Men's Ski Streetstyle, Women's Ski SuperPipe, Men's/Women's Snowboard Knuckle Huck, Men's Ski Big Air, Women's Snowboard SuperPipe, special musical appearance by ILLENIUM Saturday: Men's Snowboard Slopestyle, Women's Ski Slopestyle, Women's Ski Streetstyle, Men's Snowboard Streetstyle, Women's Ski Big Air, Men's Snowboard Big Air, Men's Ski SuperPipe, special musical appearance to be announced soon.

Additionally, Belly Up Aspen will host X Games Music Week with a packed schedule of concerts set to kick off after the action wraps up at Buttermilk Mountain. Details and ticket information will be available soon at bellyupaspen.com.

More information about X Games Aspen are available on XGames.com for fans and XGamesMediaKit.com for press.

About X Games:

Since its inception in 1995, X Games became the leading action sports competition and lifestyle brand, spotlighting the world's best action sports athletes against the backdrop of each individual host city. Over the past 29 years, X Games has organized the world's premiere action sports events around the globe, complemented by top musical appearances, year-round content and fan experiences.

About Aspen Skiing Company:

With roots dating back to 1946 and a division of Aspen One, Aspen Skiing Company owns and operates four mountains—Snowmass, Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands, and Buttermilk—creating premium, sustainable, and transformative experiences in recreation, culture, and nature. In addition, the company runs the award-winning Aspen Snowmass Ski & Snowboard School, Four Mountain Sports rental and retail shops, and a collection of sustainably sourced on-mountain food and beverage outlets. Aspen Snowmass encompasses 5,680 acres of skiable terrain across four mountains, more than 40 ski lifts and more than 410 trails. Aspen One is the parent company of Aspen Skiing Company, Aspen Hospitality and Aspen Ventures and leverages its influence across all of its business units to advance climate action, community engagement and racial justice. For more information, visit www.aspensnowmass.com, www.aspen.com , or follow @aspensnowmass on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

About Belly Up Aspen:

Celebrating 20 years, Belly Up Aspen has been a premier destination for live music since 2005. Owned by Michael Goldberg and his sons, David and Danny, the venue has become a staple of Aspen's entertainment scene, known for hosting world-class artists in an intimate setting. Listed as one of Rolling Stone Magazine's "BEST CLUBS IN AMERICA," Belly Up Aspen has featured talents such as Kygo, Jimmy Buffet, Zach Bryan, LCD Soundsystem, The Killers, Widespread Panic, The Chainsmokers, Snoop Dogg, B.B. King, Jack White, Kacey Musgraves, Dave Chappelle, Odesza, Lil Wayne, Joe Walsh, John Legend, The Avett Brothers, John Fogerty, Leon Bridges, Phoenix, Adam Sandler, Twenty One Pilots and The National.

