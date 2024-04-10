X Games Ventura 2024: Action Sports, Music and Culture Collide June 28 - 30

Tickets and One-of-a-Kind VIP Experiences Available at XGames.com

VENTURA, Calif., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- X Games, the leading action sports competition and lifestyle brand, returns to the beaches of Ventura, California for an enhanced festival experience from June 28 - 30. General admission tickets and VIP passes for the summer event, as well as new one-of-a-kind experiences, are officially on-sale today at XGames.com/ticketing .

Immersive Festival Experience

Last year, X Games brought the iconic action sports event back to its Southern California roots, drawing more than 50,000 fans and selling out tickets and merchandise.

In 2024, X Games Ventura will feature a full-fledged festival experience, featuring special musical guest performances, art installations, cultural activations, immersive brand experiences and an array of California's favorite food trucks. For the first time, all general admission tickets will allow for competition viewing based on a first-come, first-served basis, and allow access to all musical performances. Musical performances will be announced at a later date.

"Fan response and enthusiasm exceeded our wildest expectations, and it was the fans that helped us to imagine an unforgettable festival experience that is bigger and better than ever," said X Games VP of live events Rich Bigge. "This year will be an even grander spectacle that is double the size to accommodate expanded entertainment and musical performances, improved viewing options, new medaled events and interactive fan experiences."

Additionally, for the first time, fans will have the opportunity to interact with their favorite athletes through exclusive and unforgettable experiences, including: happy hour with X Games icons, breakfast with the athletes and sessions on the pro street event courses. This is the first time fans have ever been allowed to skate or ride the X Games courses.

"We are thrilled to welcome X Games athletes and fans back to our beautiful beach town for another epic summer of firsts," said Visit Ventura President and CEO Marlyss Auster. "There's a lot to celebrate this year, and it's all happening right here in Ventura, backed by our sun-soaked beaches and ocean breeze."

Celebrating Women's Sports

X Games is doubling down on its commitment to the progression of women's sports, with the debut of Women's BMX Park in Ventura as a medaled event. The field of invited riders will include several Olympians, including Team USA's Hannah Roberts who earned silver at Tokyo 2020. Women's Skateboard Vert Best Trick will also make its debut this year, giving 11-year old Reese Nelson another discipline to show off her wide bag of tricks.

"I've always dreamed of competing in X Games and it was never a possibility until this year," Hannah Roberts said. " Women and girls are bringing so much progression, creativity and energy into action sports across the board and it is exciting to see X Games continue to grow these sports for the next generation."

Championing Excellence Across Disciplines

Gold medalists from Ventura 2023 have already received their invites, including breakout Skateboard stars Arisa Trew and Chloe Covell , multi-disciplinary BMX phenoms Kevin Peraza and Ryan Williams and Moto X High Air 56-foot record holder Colby Raha .

"X Games is a breeding ground for milestones in our sports. It's where the best in the world consistently go for their biggest, their best and their firsts," X Games 10-time gold medalist and telecast host Tony Hawk said. "This summer will be huge for action sports, but X Games is where the athletes choose to showcase their most innovative tricks and progressive runs. Ventura will be witness to history in the making."

Ticketing Options for Every Fan

An array of ticketing options are available for purchase now at XGames.com/ticketing , including VIP and X Games newest hospitality lounge Club '95. Tickets can also be packaged with hotel accommodations, along with custom Ventura excursions for the ultimate vacation package. Discounts offered for children, seniors, students and active military.

General Admission ( $61 - $163 per ticket): Experience Moto X, Vert, and Dirt competitions, limited viewing of Street and Park, and access to X Fest as well as all concerts.

Experience Moto X, Vert, and Dirt competitions, limited viewing of Street and Park, and access to X Fest as well as all concerts. Park or Street Bleacher ( $91 - $255 per bleacher): Ensure viewing of Park or Street by purchasing a Park and/or Street Bleacher ticket, also includes GA viewing of all other competitions, as well as concerts.

Ensure viewing of Park or Street by purchasing a Park and/or Street Bleacher ticket, also includes GA viewing of all other competitions, as well as concerts. SuperFan ( $153 - $441 per ticket): Get up-close and personal with dedicated bleacher seating for both Park and Street competitions as well as close up corral viewing for Moto X, Vert and Dirt competitions, including concert viewing.

Get up-close and personal with dedicated bleacher seating for both Park and Street competitions as well as close up corral viewing for Moto X, Vert and Dirt competitions, including concert viewing. Club '95 ( $149 - $999 per ticket): Indulge in X Games' newest hospitality lounge for a premium festival experience that includes private cash bar, shaded seating, premium food for purchase, along with access to all concerts.

Indulge in X Games' newest hospitality lounge for a premium festival experience that includes private cash bar, shaded seating, premium food for purchase, along with access to all concerts. VIP Passes ( $499 - $1799 per ticket): Elevate the viewing experience with exclusive VIP lounges, prime viewing areas, front-row access to musical performances, and dedicated concierge services.

Elevate the viewing experience with exclusive VIP lounges, prime viewing areas, front-row access to musical performances, and dedicated concierge services. Owner's Club ( $1,199 - $3,999 per ticket): The most exclusive experience offered, with access to the premium Owner's Club, prime viewing areas, on-site parking, dedicated concierge, golf cart transportation and private music cabana with front-row access to musical performances.

The most exclusive experience offered, with access to the premium Owner's Club, prime viewing areas, on-site parking, dedicated concierge, golf cart transportation and private music cabana with front-row access to musical performances. Experiences ( $240 - $345 add on): Upgrade any 3-Day premium pass with one-of-a-kind athlete experiences, including Breakfast with the Athletes, Sessioning the Pro Course and Happy Hour with Icons.

Visit XGames.com for the full X Games Ventura competition schedule, tickets and real-time updates. Media can apply for accreditation to cover X Games Ventura HERE.

A weeklong community celebration throughout Ventura will feature events like the Ventura Roller Disco on June 26 and the community-rooted Skate Jam in Downtown Ventura on June 27. A schedule of exciting and interactive community events leading up to the competition dates will be released here at a later date.

Sustainable travel to Ventura is offered by the Pacific Surfliner, serving San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties and Metrolink, with service throughout Southern California. Both provide drop-off in Ventura directly at the X Games entrance of the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

In addition to X Games Ventura, Tony Hawk's Vert Alert is live streaming on XGames.com from June 14 - 15 as the world's best Vert Skateboarders compete to earn their invites to X Games Ventura.

About X Games

Since its inception in 1995, X Games became the leading action sports competition and lifestyle brand, spotlighting the world's best action sports athletes against the backdrop of each individual host city. Over the past 29 years, X Games has organized the world's premiere action sports events around the globe, complemented by top musical performances, year-round content and fan experiences.

About Visit Ventura

Visit Ventura is a non-profit organization designed to increase visitor expenditures, tourism revenues, and local employment opportunities through the promotion of Ventura as a travel destination. For travel and accommodation information, or a free copy of the Ventura Inspiration Guide, the public can write to the Ventura Visitors Center (101 S. California Street, Ventura, CA 93001), call (805) 641-1400, visit www.visitventuraca.com , or email [email protected] . Follow Visit Ventura on Instagram @VisitVentura or become a Facebook fan at www.facebook.com/visitventura .

Media Contacts:

Grace Coryell

[email protected]

SOURCE X Games