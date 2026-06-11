X-LAB Doubles Down on Retail-First Strategy with Sports Basement, Launching Statewide Across California

X-LAB enters Sports Basement at a moment when cycling is evolving fast, but the fundamentals remain the same. High-performance bikes are not purely transactional. Fit, setup, education, and service shape the ownership experience, and X-LAB argues that those moments happen in stores with people who love the ride.

"Making great bikes more accessible to more people is the end goal, whether they're experienced riders or completely new to the sport," said Edwin Tan, CEO of XDS International. "Sports Basement and the Basementeers are a most welcome addition to the journey."

Sports Basement customers will be able to experience X-LAB bikes in person through the retailer's expansive California footprint, with support from trained teams equipped to guide riders on model selection, fit, and long-term ownership. The launch will spotlight X-LAB's system-built approach, where frames, wheels, and key components are engineered to work together as one platform.

"These are extremely high quality bikes raced at the world tour level, set at very competitive price points, which our customers will absolutely resonate with. We feel that X-LAB is setting new standards for the bike industry as a whole and we are excited to be along for that ride," says Philip Holenstein, Senior Director of Buying at Sports Basement.

The partnership also reflects X-LAB's broader belief that growing the sport is good for everyone in the cycling ecosystem.

"More bikes means more opportunity for independent dealers and shops to provide parts and servicing, a significant revenue opportunity for California shops," Tan added.

X-LAB's retail-first strategy has reportedly drawn skepticism from both inside and outside the cycling industry at a time when many brands prioritize direct-to-consumer economics. "The X-LAB business model allows us to actively choose a path that's antithetical to a trend that has plagued cycling," said Patrick Pan, Head of International Growth at X-LAB. "The model is built around the conviction that the ideal rider experience is achieved best in stores, alongside people who love riding and guided by people who know things, so the customer can purchase with confidence and stay riding for years."

About Sports Basement

Sports Basement is a California retail network specializing in outdoor gear, apparel, and equipment rentals, built around a community-first culture and deep local engagement. Known for service, expertise, and events, Sports Basement helps customers access the outdoors and stay active.

About X-LAB and XDS

X-LAB is the international performance brand developed by XDS, the world's largest bicycle maker by volume. Engineered as a complete system, X-LAB is the culmination of integrated design, manufacturing, and R&D validation on bikes built for road, gravel, and electric mobility. With its April 2026 launch in the USA, X-LAB's dealer-first distribution model strengthens the value for both riders and shops. Since launching in the U.S. in April 2026 with an initial network of 50 retail partners, X-LAB has already expanded to approximately 170 partner stores nationwide. Shoppers can find retail locations on the Dealer Locator or shop directly from the Online Store.

Media Contact

Patrick Pan

Head of International Growth, X-LAB

[email protected]

SOURCE X-LAB