X-Rite and Rhopoint Launch Rhopoint PANTORA Aesthetix® to Streamline Creation of Digital Material Twins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Rite Incorporated, a global leader in color science and technology, today announced a new collaboration with Rhopoint Instruments, a leading manufacturer of test equipment for appearance quality, to advance digital appearance innovation and support the growing use of digital twins in product development and marketing. The companies have introduced the Rhopoint PANTORA Aesthetix®, a high-definition surface appearance measurement and 3D material visualization solution that simplifies the creation of realistic digital twins in a single, streamlined workflow.

Rhopoint PANTORA Aesthetix offers advanced capabilities in high-definition surface texture measurement and 3D visualization to support material specification, product development and marketing efforts. Create spectrally-accurate, high-definition AxF files for digital twins and virtual prototypes.

Surface characteristics such as gloss, translucency, and texture play a significant role in how consumers perceive product quality. As automotive, consumer electronics, home appliances, luxury goods, and footwear brands invest in digital workflows, there is a growing need for accurate digital representations of complex materials. The Rhopoint PANTORA Aesthetix solution addresses this by combining Rhopoint's advanced surface measurement technology with X-Rite's PANTORA appearance software and color measurement devices that measure both reflectance and transmission, delivering a unified solution for digitally capturing and communicating the true look and feel of paints, coatings, leathers, and plastics.

"The Rhopoint PANTORA Aesthetix bridges the gap between physical and digital by delivering high-fidelity surface data that integrates seamlessly into 3D visualization and design workflows," said Matt Adby, Product Management Director, X-Rite. "By partnering with Rhopoint, we're making digital appearance data easier to capture and helping teams create more realistic digital twins without disrupting established processes."

"We're combining Rhopoint's surface measurement expertise with X-Rite's proven digital appearance platform," said Christian Dietz, Technical Director, Rhopoint Instruments. "This enables customers to move faster and smarter in their digital transformation journey."

Comprehensive Surface Appearance Measurement

The Rhopoint PANTORA Aesthetix is a dual HDR camera-based surface characterization system that quantifies gloss, haze, roughness, and surface structure at 110 pixels per millimeter. It can reconstruct detailed 3D topography and integrates with X-Rite's PANTORA Appearance Software, allowing users to manage, edit, and share digital materials using the vendor-neutral Appearance Exchange Format (AxF).

For accurate color data, the system works seamlessly with X-Rite's Ci7000 Series benchtop spectrophotometers, MA-T12 multi-angle spectrophotometer, and MetaVue VS3200 non-contact imaging spectrophotometer. Together, X-Rite and Rhopoint deliver a unified solution for capturing both color and surface appearance attributes, streamlining the creation of high-definition digital twins that can be used in leading 3D visualization, rendering, and CAD tools for virtual prototyping and design review.

Using the Rhopoint PANTORA Aesthetix, product and marketing teams can:

Streamline communication between key stakeholders and supply chain partners with color-accurate, high-definition digital twins for realistic visualization.

Reduce costly errors and rework with digital materials that match real-world appearance.

Minimize physical samples and photo shoots, accelerating material selection and approval.

Improve collaboration with suppliers, designers, and brands using detailed, shareable material data.

Create highly realistic renderings for marketing and e-commerce platforms.

The Rhopoint PANTORA Aesthetix is now available. To learn more, visit www.xrite.com/rhopoint-pantora-aesthetix

About Rhopoint Instruments

Rhopoint Instruments is a leading manufacturer of precision appearance measurement technologies serving the coatings, automotive, aerospace, consumer electronics, packaging, and wider industrial sectors. The organization delivers measurement solutions designed to provide consistent, perception-aligned data that supports advanced quality control processes and complies with recognized ISO and ASTM standards. Its approach is built on sustained innovation, technical expertise, and close cooperation with research institutions, distribution partners, and end users. This ensures that each solution is aligned with the practical requirements of modern production environments and emerging industry expectations.

Rhopoint Instruments, headquartered in the United Kingdom, operates through dedicated facilities in Europe, the Americas, and Asia, supported by an established global distributor network.

About X-Rite

Founded in 1958, X-Rite Incorporated is a global leader in the science and technology of color and appearance. X-Rite employs more than 800 people in 11 countries. The company's corporate headquarters are located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA, with regional headquarters in Europe and Asia and service centers across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. X-Rite offers a full range of solutions used by manufacturers, retailers, printers, and graphic design houses to achieve precise management and communication of color and appearance throughout their processes. X-Rite products and services are recognized standards in the printing, packaging, photography, graphic design, video, automotive, paints, plastics, textiles, and medical industries. For further information, please visit www.xrite.com. For the latest news and information, connect with X-Rite on LinkedIn and Facebook.

