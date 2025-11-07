X-Rite to Acquire Select Assets of Rutherford Graphic Products (RGP), LLC (USA) in Strategic Expansion

X-Rite has signed an agreement to acquire select assets of Rutherford Graphic Products, a provider of closed-loop press automation solutions for packaging converters.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Rite Incorporated, a global leader in color science and technology, is pleased to announce it has signed a definitive Assets Purchase Agreement to acquire certain software and firmware assets of Rutherford Graphic Products (RGP), LLC (USA), a U.S.-based provider of closed-loop press automation solutions for packaging converters.

Closed-loop press automation solution for packaging converters

For years, RGP has partnered with X-Rite to deliver scanning automation technology that enables converters to upgrade their printing presses with cost-effective solutions, reducing paper waste, automating color control, and minimizing press downtime. This acquisition formalizes the partnership and positions X-Rite to deliver a fully integrated, best-of-suite press automation offering.

Empowering Converters to Meet Market Demands

As eCommerce and brand expectations drive shorter, more frequent production runs, converters face increasing pressure to reduce time-to-market and maximize press uptime. Integrating RGP's closed-loop technology with X-Rite's scanning solutions provides converters with:

Faster job turnover through automated color control and reduced manual intervention.

through automated color control and reduced manual intervention. Lower operational costs by extending the life of existing presses and reducing waste.

by extending the life of existing presses and reducing waste. Streamlined workflows supported by a unified team and seamless technology integration.

"By bringing the Rutherford products into the X-Rite family, we're delivering a smarter, more connected press automation solution that directly addresses the evolving needs of packaging converters," said Jeff McKee, President of X-Rite. "This acquisition allows us to serve our customers with greater efficiency, reliability, and innovation, helping them stay competitive in a fast-changing market."

A Unified Vision for the Future of Print Automation

This acquisition enables X-Rite to deliver a fully integrated press automation solution for packaging converters. As the industry faces increasing pressure from shorter production cycles, rising eCommerce demands, and an aging workforce, investing in a connected and automated workflow is no longer a luxury, it's a necessity.

"We're excited to officially join X-Rite and continue building on the strong foundation we've created together," said Jay Rutherford, owner of Rutherford Graphic Products. "Our shared commitment to innovation and customer success will drive the next generation of press automation."

About X-Rite

X-Rite Incorporated, a Veralto Operating Company, is a global leader in color science and technology. The company, along with its subsidiary Pantone, Inc., develops, manufactures, markets, and supports innovative color measurement and management solutions through a range of hardware, software, and services. X-Rite serves various industries, including printing, packaging, photography, design, plastics, automotive, paints, and textiles. For more information, visit www.xrite.com.

About Rutherford Graphic Products

Rutherford Graphic Products, LLC is a leading provider of closed-loop press automation solutions designed to help packaging converters maintain color consistency and optimize press performance. Their technology enables cost-effective upgrades to existing presses, reducing waste and improving efficiency.

