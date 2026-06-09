X-Rite Pantone Launches Offset360 to Modernize Color Control Across Existing Presses

"Many printers look to new presses to solve color or efficiency challenges, but the issue often lies in the scanning and control systems," said Shajith Ambalathody, Application Engineer & Technical Specialist, X-Rite Pantone. "Disconnected workflows and manual adjustments can slow production, increase waste, and make it difficult to maintain consistent color across jobs and locations. Offset360 helps printers update existing offset presses with a connected, automated approach to color control while lowering upfront investment by up to 60% compared to piecing together multiple standalone solutions."

Customer Success with Offset360

Cartonajes PANS, a packaging provider for the pharmaceutical industry, has already experienced measurable benefits with Offset360.

"We've seen improvements in several areas. One key area is reduced setup time, which for me, is perhaps the most important," said Enrique González García, Print Manager, Cartonajes PANS. "More than reducing waste, machine time is the most critical factor—that's where true productivity lies. Nowadays, operators aren't trained like before, when training took 10–15 years. Today's market doesn't allow for that. With these measurement systems, you have the assurance that if the color isn't within a Delta of three, the operator can't proceed. I'd start counting from 2023—since then, we've seen about a 15% reduction in color-related issues."

Complete Color Management of the Offset Print Environment

Offset360 delivers a fully connected approach to offset workflow optimization, combining IntelliTrax2 press-side scanning, MeasureColor process control software, MeasureColor Reports, and X-Rite's ink preset and closed-loop technologies. At press, operators use IntelliTrax2 and MeasureColor Production to access real-time spectral data and visual scoring, enabling faster, more precise adjustments, even across alternative substrates and changing paper suppliers. Offset360 provides access to advanced scanning and automation capabilities with predictable costs while improving production quality and time-to-value.

Implementation of Offset360 is a guided, collaborative process led by X-Rite Color Experts. It begins with an assessment of each printer's production goals, color challenges, and existing environment to design a configuration tailored to the workflow. The solution is then deployed with defined, measurable performance targets, followed by system installation, operator training, and validation to help ensure results are achieved. Ongoing support includes annual audits to maintain performance and efficiency.

Built on an open, flexible architecture, Offset360 integrates across production systems, is compatible with most presses and supports G7 and ISO-based process controls. Color data is captured and applied across presses and sites to improve consistency, reduce variability, and support continuous production improvement.

For more information on Offset360, visit https://www.xrite.com/page/offset360

About X-Rite Pantone

Founded in 1958, X-Rite Pantone is a global leader in the science and technology of color and appearance. Together with its Pantone business, X-Rite Pantone employs more than 800 people in 11 countries. The company's corporate headquarters are located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA, with regional headquarters in Europe and Asia and service centers across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. X-Rite Pantone offers a full range of solutions used by manufacturers, retailers, printers, and graphic design houses to achieve precise management and communication of color and appearance throughout their processes. X-Rite Pantone products and services are recognized standards in the printing, packaging, graphic design, automotive, paints, plastics, and textiles. For further information, please visit www.xrite.com. For the latest news, information, connect with X-Rite Pantone on LinkedIn and Facebook.

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SOURCE X-Rite