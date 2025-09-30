Experience X-Rite's connected ecosystem in action – boosting print consistency, reducing waste, and accelerating approvals with smarter color workflows.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Rite Incorporated, a global leader in color science and technology, will demonstrate how its connected ecosystem empowers printers and converters to overcome pressroom challenges at PRINTING United Expo 2025, October 22-24, in Orlando, Florida. At booth 2593, attendees will discover how X-Rite digitalizes color management to deliver consistent, sustainable results.

X-Rite to Address Pressroom Challenges at PRINTING United Expo 2025

In today's fast-paced print environment, hitting brand-critical colors quickly while minimizing waste is essential. Yet many printers still rely on manual or fragmented color control processes that introduce variability, slow production, and complicate audits, ultimately impacting margins and customer trust.

"Color inconsistency quietly chips away at job profitability," said Dan Uress, Director of Business Development, X-Rite. "At PRINTING United, our color experts will show how digital workflows can replace manual processes to deliver repeatable color, reduce waste, and support more sustainable production."

Smarter, More Sustainable Workflows

At PRINTING United, visitors can see how X-Rite's end-to-end digital color workflow ecosystem, including MeasureColor Quality Control Software, eXact 2 Portable Spectrophotometer, and i1Pro 3 Color Calibration, works together to centralize color specifications, automate reporting, and give operators real-time quality control feedback.

Digitizing processes helps printers simplify compliance, improve repeatability, and build leaner, more efficient operations. Key benefits of a digital workflow include:

Reduce spot ink usage and wash-ups.

Standardize color performance across shifts, presses, and sites.

Gain real-time visibility into pressroom operations and quality trends.

Support sustainability goals without sacrificing quality or speed.

"We help customers turn color into a strategic advantage. MeasureColor integrates seamlessly into existing print environments and delivers actionable insights from prepress through production. It enables operators to spot trends earlier and make smarter, data-driven decisions that improve color quality and build stronger, more profitable workflows," continued Uress.

Attendees can join daily demonstrations of MeasureColor at 10:30 AM and 2:30 PM EST in booth 2593.

To learn more about X-Rite color management solutions for print and packaging, visit https://www.xrite.com/industry-solutions/print-packaging

About X-Rite

Founded in 1958, X-Rite Incorporated is a global leader in the science and technology of color and appearance. X-Rite employs more than 800 people in 11 countries. The company's corporate headquarters are located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA, with regional headquarters in Europe and Asia and service centers across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. X-Rite offers a full range of solutions used by manufacturers, retailers, printers, and graphic design houses to achieve precise management and communication of color and appearance throughout their processes. X-Rite products and services are recognized standards in the printing, packaging, photography, graphic design, video, automotive, paints, plastics, textiles, and medical industries. For further information, please visit www.xrite.com. For the latest news and information, connect with X-Rite on LinkedIn and Facebook.

