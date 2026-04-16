X-Sense Launches Certified Home Safety Devices on The Home Depot Online

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Sense, a global provider of home safety solutions, is now officially available on The Home Depot online, expanding access to reliable, easy-to-install protection for households across the United States.

UL-Certified Whole-Home Protection, simpler

X-Sense Certificated Home Safety Devices are available on the Homedepot Online

At the forefront of the collection is the SC07-W Wireless Interconnected Smoke & CO Alarm, certified to the latest UL 217 9th Edition standard. This 2-in-1 device combines smoke and carbon monoxide detection, simplifying home safety by eliminating the need for multiple units.

Designed for multi-story homes and retrofit projects, the SC07-W features wireless interconnection, allowing all linked alarms to sound simultaneously when danger is detected—without rewiring. A sealed 10-year battery further minimizes maintenance, making it a practical choice for larger homeowners, landlords, and busy families.

Flexible Protection for Smaller Spaces

For smaller spaces,the SC07 Smoke & CO Alarm delivers the same reliable dual protection and UL-certified safety in a streamlined, compact, battery-operated format. Designed for effortless installation, it provides peace of mind with virtually no ongoing maintenance.

Radon Monitoring for Everyday Homes

The lineup also includes the XR0A-SR Radon Detector, addressing another critical but often overlooked household risk. Radon is a colorless, odorless gas and a leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S., making regular monitoring especially important in basements and ground-level spaces.

Designed for simplicity, it provides precise readings on a clear LCD display, with no setup, no app, and no additional lab fees required—offering an accessible and cost-effective way to monitor indoor air quality over time.

Availability on The Home Depot

As the largest home improvement retailer in the United States, The Home Depot serves millions of DIY homeowners and families. Its vendor standards require proven product quality and reliability.

X-Sense's availability on the platform reflects both its product performance and its commitment to making certified home safety solutions more accessible to U.S. households.

About X-Sense

Founded in 2013, X-Sense has safeguarded more than 15 million households worldwide with its comprehensive range of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, and environmental sensors. Backed by international certifications and designed for long-term reliability and user convenience, X-Sense is committed to delivering innovative safety for every home.

For more information, please visit www.x-sense.com or shop the lineup on The Home Depot online.

SOURCE X-Sense