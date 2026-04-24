NEW YORK, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Sense, a global leader in home safety technology, has partnered with the Markesan Fire Department in Wisconsin to boost local fire prevention. Through this partnership, X-Sense is donating wireless smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to support the community's safety efforts.

Supporting Public Safety with Action

X-Sense Partners with Markesan Fire Department to Strengthen Community Fire Safety

The Markesan Fire Department, a 501(c)(3) public charity, has served the community for years with emergency response and fire safety education. According to a March 25 announcement by the department, firefighters will install the donated X-Sense alarms during emergency calls, replacing outdated or non-working devices. This no-cost program ensures reliable home safety for residents, reaching those who need protection most.

Promoting Education Across the Community

The initiative also extends to schools and community events. Markesan firefighters are using X-Sense alarms for safety demonstrations, emphasizing correct alarm placement and the importance of working early warning systems. These interactive lessons help make fire prevention knowledge accessible for area families and students.

Delivering the Next Generation of Protection

Central to the donation are two trusted X-Sense alarms. The SC07-W Wireless Interconnected Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm is certified to the latest UL 217 Edition 9 standard and features a sealed long-life battery for minimal maintenance. With wireless interconnection, all linked alarms sound simultaneously when smoke or carbon monoxide is detected—providing more time to respond. The XC01-M Interconnected Smart Carbon Monoxide Alarm features an advanced sensor and real-time notifications via a base station. It can alert up to 12 contacts simultaneously in an emergency—ensuring faster awareness and response.

A Commitment to Saving Lives

Beyond the United States, X-Sense partners with fire stations in Germany, including local volunteer brigades such as Freiwillige Feuerwehr Krumhermersdorf, supporting community safety initiatives.

"We are truly honored to support the Markesan Fire Department," said the CEO of X-Sense. "Working together allows us to bring the latest safety technology to those who need it most and furthers our mission of protecting lives."

For information about X-Sense, visit x-sense.com.

About X-Sense

Founded in 2013, X-Sense has safeguarded more than 15 million households worldwide with its comprehensive range of smoke alarms, CO detectors, and environmental sensors. Backed by international certifications, and designed for long-term reliability and user convenience, X-Sense is committed to delivering innovative safety for every home.

Contact Information

Richard, Sales Executive

[email protected]

SOURCE X-Sense