X Square Robot and 58.com Launch China's First Home Cleaning Robot Service in Shenzhen

The partnership marks a breakthrough for embodied intelligence in everyday life applications.

SHENZHEN, China, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- X Square Robot, a pioneer in general-purpose embodied intelligence, today announced a partnership with leading household service platform 58.com to launch China's first home-cleaning robot service in Shenzhen. The inaugural rollout of China's first robot cleaner marks a milestone for the transition of embodied AI from laboratory prototypes to a scalable, consumer-facing service that users can now book, experience, and evaluate.

When customers book a house-cleaning service through the 58.com app, they will now be greeted by a dual team: a professional cleaner and a robot developed by X Square Robot. Together, they carry out household cleaning tasks—the cleaner handling complex and judgment-driven work, while the robot performs structured and repetitive tasks such as wiping tables, picking up small debris, and tidying surfaces.

"This Shenzhen pilot is part of a broader partnership between 58.com and X Square Robot to scale embodied AI in the service economy," said 58.com. "We plan to expand to more Chinese cities, bringing intelligent, AI-powered services into more homes."

Digital Transformation in Home Services

As a leading household service platform in China, 58.com operates in over 200 cities, serving more than 45 million families with a network of over 4 million domestic workers. This partnership with X Square Robot demonstrates 58.com's strategic evolution from a labor-matching platform into a technology-driven provider of integrated home service solutions.

"Households are the most challenging environments for robots—unpredictable and full of edge cases," 58.com added. "By integrating Embodied AI with the daily needs of millions, we believe if a robot can master the living room, it can handle almost any physical space."

Beyond cleaning, the partnership will test X Square's technology across various lifestyle scenarios. This collaboration arrives amid a national strategic push; the 2026 Government Work Report explicitly identified "Embodied Intelligence" as a key future industry to cultivate, supported by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology's new 2026 standards for humanoid robotics.

Robotics Working in the Real World

As a pioneer in general-purpose end-to-end embodied AI foundation models in China, X Square Robot develops robots powered by an embodied intelligence model designed to perceive, reason, and act in dynamic real-world environments. Unlike conventional robots that depend on scripts or remote control, X Square Robot's end-to-end model allows robots to understand tasks, plan multi-step actions, and execute them autonomously—similar to how humans learn by doing.

"Our partnership with 58.com provides us with vital user feedback and will significantly accelerate the enhancement of our robots' capabilities," stated X Square Robot. "Initially, the robot serves as an assistant for simpler tasks; our ultimate goal is for robots to become intelligent, reliable new members of every household."

Pushing Embodied Intelligence Forward

X Square Robot is one of China's first companies to pursue end-to-end embodied intelligence models purpose-built for real-world operation. The collaboration comes amid a national push to develop embodied AI and humanoid robotics. China has listed embodied intelligence as a strategic future industry, and Shenzhen has emerged as a premier testing ground for next-generation robotics and AI applications.

"Embodied intelligence is the bridge between digital AI and the physical world," said X Square Robot. "Our goal is to make robots that can truly understand and assist humans—not as mere gadgets, but as capable partners in daily life."

SOURCE X Square Robot