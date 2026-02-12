X3 Holdings Advances Agentic AI in Global Trade Through Enterprise Client Deployments

SINGAPORE, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- X3 Holdings Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: XTKG)("X3 Holdings" or the "Company") , a global provider of AI solutions and digital services across diverse industries, today provided an update on its AI initiatives, highlighting continued progress in AI-enabled global trade services and outlining ongoing development of its longer-term AI education and AI gaming platforms.

X3 Holdings is building AI-driven platforms across global trade, education, gaming, and other industries, with a strategy centered on embedding intelligence into high-complexity, operationally critical workflows. While AI education and AI gaming remain longer-term growth initiatives under active development, the Company's most advanced AI progress to date is in AI global trade, where solutions have moved into enterprise deployment.

The Company delivers AI-enabled services to enterprise and government clients operating across complex, highly regulated cross-border environments. The Company's capabilities are grounded in decades of global trade industry experience, spanning customs compliance, regulatory interpretation, and operational execution across jurisdictions. This deep domain foundation enables the Company to deploy AI solutions that are not only technically capable, but also compliance-ready and operationally reliable in real-world trade scenarios, helping clients improve accuracy, reduce compliance risk, and enhance operational efficiency.

X3 Holdings has expanded its AI-enabled global trade services for one of the world's leading smartphone manufacturers, supporting the client's global operations with a focus on trade classification and compliant documentation. AI-enhanced code classification improves consistency across large and evolving product portfolios, while intelligent documentation systems automate validation and processing, strengthening end-to-end compliance and accelerating operational throughput across multiple jurisdictions.

A key component of this engagement is the deployment of agentic AI, embedded directly within the client's operational workflows. These AI agents operate persistently across trade processes, supporting decision-making, execution, and exception handling in areas where accuracy and regulatory certainty are critical.

Building on validated enterprise use cases, X3 Holdings is actively expanding engagements with additional strategic clients, leveraging proven service modules to pursue new service orders across core global trade functions.

In parallel, the Company is providing a dedicated AI platform to an accounting and auditing firm to support professional service workflows, including AI-assisted audit and account review automation, and financial advisory and public listing-related services. By embedding AI agents into documentation, validation, and review processes, the platform enables cost reduction, efficiency gains, and scalable service delivery while maintaining rigorous governance standards.

"Our focus is on applying AI where it delivers immediate, real-world value for enterprise clients," said Stewart Lor, CEO of X3 Holdings. "In global trade, our AI-enabled solutions—particularly agent-based systems embedded directly into client workflows—are already supporting complex, mission-critical operations. At the same time, we continue to invest in AI education and AI gaming as longer-term growth platforms, where we believe our intelligence capabilities can be scaled as those markets grow."

About X3 Holdings

X3 Holdings Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: XTKG) is a global provider of AI solutions and digital services spanning global trade, gaming, education and other industries. Established in 1997, the Company is headquartered in Singapore with subsidiaries and operations globally. For additional information, please visit www.x3holdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements; specifically, the Company's statements regarding listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market and the IPO are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in the markets that the Company operates and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Corporate Investor Relations

X3 Holdings Co., Ltd.

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.x3holdings.com

SOURCE X3 Holdings Co., Ltd.