X3 Holdings Powers Global AI Healthcare Growth with New Cross-Border Platform

SINGAPORE, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- X3 Holdings Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: XTKG) ("X3 Holdings" or the "Company"), a global provider of AI solutions and digital services across diverse industries, today announced the deployment of its integrated cross-border digital platform (the "Platform") designed to support the global commercialization of its AI Healthcare initiatives. The Platform is supporting the international rollout of the Company's AI-enabled neuro-digital smartwatch, forming a scalable infrastructure layer that connects regulatory coordination, logistics execution, data intelligence, and financial enablement across jurisdictions.

Built upon the Company's long-standing experience in cross-border trade digitalization and special regulatory environments, the Platform integrates customs connectivity, bonded warehousing networks, logistics coordination channels, enterprise operational systems, and selected financial service interfaces within a unified digital architecture. Rather than functioning as a standalone IT solution, the Platform operates as a scalable cross-border layer supporting healthcare wearable deployment across international markets.

Through embedded compliance logic and automated validation tools, the Platform synchronizes shipment documentation, bonded inventory records, and regulatory reporting requirements in real time. This reduces operational friction, enhances audit transparency, and shortens clearance cycles for international distribution partners. For the Company's smartwatch initiative, this translates into accelerated cross-border deployment and improved execution visibility across international markets.

The Platform further strengthens operational reliability by digitally linking warehouse management and transportation coordination data, enabling real-time tracking of device movement and inventory positioning. Consolidated trade and logistics data provide enhanced demand visibility and inventory optimization, supporting more efficient capital allocation and improved fulfillment predictability across distribution channels.

Supply chain finance capabilities are embedded within the Platform to support the smartwatch rollout by facilitating smoother capital circulation for distribution partners. By leveraging verified trade data and regulatory information, the Platform enables more efficient financing assessments and reduces friction in cross-border capital flows, enhancing capital efficiency during early-stage market expansion.

At its core, the Platform incorporates an AI-driven data intelligence layer that continuously analyzes operational metrics, transaction patterns, and inventory dynamics. Agentic AI models enhance demand forecasting, identify potential risk signals, and optimize cross-border execution decisions. By embedding AI across compliance, logistics, and capital coordination functions, the Platform transforms healthcare wearable deployment from a reactive process into a data-informed and scalable operating model.

Mr. Stewart Lor, CEO of X3 Holdings, commented, "We expect the Platform to drive substantial revenue through our AI Healthcare initiatives, and as it expands into additional industry applications, to create further diversified revenue streams. The Platform is now directly supporting the global rollout of our AI-powered smartwatch initiative, demonstrating how intelligent infrastructure and smart wearables can scale together. "

About X3 Holdings

X3 Holdings Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: XTKG) is a global provider of AI solutions and digital services spanning global trade, gaming, education, healthcare and other industries. Established in 1997, the Company is headquartered in Singapore with subsidiaries and operations globally. For additional information, please visit www.x3holdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements; specifically, the Company's statements regarding listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market and the IPO are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in the markets that the Company operates and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this document. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

