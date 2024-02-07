X3 Holdings Boots Bitcoin Mining Fleet in Central Asia, Eying Sustainable Growth

SINGAPORE, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- X3 Holdings Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: XTKG) ("X3 Holdings" or the "Company"), a global provider of digital solutions and technology services spanning diverse industries, is pleased to announce a significant expansion of its bitcoin mining operations. The Company has successfully deployed 2,000 bitcoin mining machines in its Central Asian facility, a move that underscores X3 Holdings' commitment to growth and sustainability in the digital asset space.

This latest deployment is set to supercharge X3 Holdings' mining capabilities, with the new ASIC miners projected to achieve an impressive hash rate of 0.28EH/s. It's a strategic step within the Company's broader vision to amplify its BTC hashing power through the addition of next-generation of mining technology in the near term.

Strategically located, the Central Asian facility leverages hydro-powered and renewable energy sources, ensuring mining operations are both cost-effective and environmentally friendly. In a move towards sustainability, the Company is collaborating with its hosting partner to incorporate solar energy solutions, marrying cutting-edge bitcoin mining with eco-friendly land use practices.

Stewart Lor, CEO of X3 Holdings, shared his excitement: "The deployment of our bitcoin miners in Central Asia marks a pivotal advancement. Our strategy to scale up our mining operations is fueled by low-cost renewable energy, setting the stage for significant growth. Our venture into cryptomining is not just an expansion – it's a testament to our foresight in harnessing sustainable energy for substantial growth."

