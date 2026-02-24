X3 Holdings Expands Into AI Healthcare Through Strategic Smartwatch Partnership

SINGAPORE, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- X3 Holdings Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: XTKG) ("X3 Holdings" or the "Company"), a global provider of AI solutions and digital services across diverse industries, today announced that it has entered into a strategic agreement with an AI healthcare technology company ("the Partner") relating to the global operations of an AI-powered healthcare smartwatch.

Under the partnership, X3 Holdings will support the smartwatch's international commercialization and global operational deployment, marking the Company's entry into the AI healthcare sector.

The smartwatch is positioned as an AI-powered neuro-digital health device designed to shift healthcare from passive treatment to proactive health management. By focusing on emotional and neurological balance—areas often overlooked in traditional models—the device enables continuous monitoring and adaptive regulation to support long-term physiological stability.

At its technological foundation, the device integrates a non-invasive brainwave sensing chip with digital frequency modulation technology, enabling targeted neurological positioning across 27 functional brain-related points associated with language, emotion, and social interaction. Through real-time signal capture and dynamic modulation, the system establishes a closed-loop cycle of monitoring, analysis, adjustment, and feedback without reliance on invasive procedures or pharmaceuticals.

Building upon this sensing capability, the smartwatch operates on a large-scale health data platform constructed from 7 million user records and 25,000 physiological indicators. Continuous multidimensional data collection is processed through cloud-based AI analytics to generate personalized health insights and dynamically refine intervention parameters, forming an automated monitor–analyze–adjust digital health loop.

Extending beyond neurological monitoring, this platform supports broader digital health applications, including emotional management, cognitive support, chronic discomfort monitoring, and rehabilitation-oriented use cases, reinforcing its role within preventive and adaptive health management strategies.

Clinical validation data indicate a high level of effectiveness across a substantial number of intervention cases in targeted neurological and behavioral applications. Documented outcomes include measurable functional improvements following sustained device-based intervention, underscoring the potential clinical relevance of the underlying sensing and modulation technologies.

The product is developed by the Partner with deep expertise in non-invasive brain–computer interface applications and digital neuro-health systems. The Partner integrates proprietary chip architecture, signal processing algorithms, and large-scale health data modeling into a unified wearable platform, supported by dedicated R&D teams spanning hardware engineering, neuroscience modeling, and AI analytics.

Through this partnership, X3 Holdings will leverage its experience in global digital operations, system integration, and cross-border market execution to support product positioning, distribution coordination, and operational infrastructure across international markets.

Importantly, the Company expects the first service contract under this strategic collaboration to generate revenue beginning in March 2026, subject to the execution of commercial agreements and rollout timelines.

The Company believes that participation in AI-enabled wearable healthcare solutions aligns with long-term global trends toward preventive care, data-driven health management, and intelligent device ecosystems, while providing near-term revenue visibility through service-based engagement.

"AI healthcare and intelligent wearables represent one of the most dynamic growth frontiers at the intersection of artificial intelligence, neurotechnology, and digital health infrastructure," said Stewart Lor, CEO of X3 Holdings. "As global demand accelerates for data-driven preventive care and personalized health analytics, we believe this strategic move positions us to participate in a high-growth, innovation-led market. By integrating advanced sensing technologies with our global operational execution, we are building a scalable AI healthcare platform that complements and strengthens our broader AI engine."

About X3 Holdings

X3 Holdings Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: XTKG) is a global provider of AI solutions and digital services spanning global trade, gaming, education, healthcare and other industries. Established in 1997, the Company is headquartered in Singapore with subsidiaries and operations globally. For additional information, please visit www.x3holdings.com.

