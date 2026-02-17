X3 Holdings (NASDAQ: XTKG) Files Nasdaq Appeal; Shares to Continue Trading Pending Hearings Panel Review

SINGAPORE, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- X3 Holdings Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: XTKG) ("X3 Holdings" or the "Company") today announced that it has formally filed its appeal with the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel") in response to the previously disclosed delisting determination letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq").

The Company's appeal was timely submitted and accepted by Nasdaq. As a result, any suspension or delisting action is automatically stayed pending the Panel's final decision. Accordingly, X3 Holdings' ordinary shares will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "XTKG" throughout the hearings process, subject to Nasdaq rules.

The hearing is currently scheduled to occur in mid-March 2026. The Company will remain listed and actively traded during the period leading up to the hearing and while the Panel completes its review.

X3 Holdings intends to present a comprehensive compliance plan to the Panel and believes it can demonstrate a credible and sustainable path toward regaining compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing standards.

"We acted promptly to protect our Nasdaq listing and our shareholders," said Mr. Stewart Lor, Chief Executive Officer of X3 Holdings. "By filing our appeal, we have secured the continuation of trading during the Panel's review process. We remain focused on executing our compliance strategy and advancing our long-term business objectives."

The Company's operations, strategic initiatives, and business activities continue without interruption. Management remains committed to maintaining its Nasdaq listing and delivering long-term value to shareholders.

About X3 Holdings

X3 Holdings Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: XTKG) is a global provider of AI solutions and digital services spanning global trade, gaming, education and other industries. Established in 1997, the Company is headquartered in Singapore with subsidiaries and operations globally. For additional information, please visit www.x3holdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Nasdaq hearings process, the Company's compliance plans, and its ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, but are not limited to, the outcome of the Nasdaq Hearings Panel process, market conditions, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

