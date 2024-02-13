X3 Holdings Strengthens Bitcoin Mining Operations with Central Asia Hosting Deal

News provided by

X3 Holdings Co., Ltd.

13 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

SINGAPORE, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- X3 Holdings Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: XTKG) ("X3 Holdings" or the "Company"), a global provider of digital solutions and technology services spanning diverse industries, is pleased to announce the signing of a multi-year hosting agreement with a leading bitcoin mining hosting facility in Central Asia.

As per the agreement, the hosting facility will provide comprehensive bitcoin mining services, including access to a hydro-powered electrical infrastructure, high-speed broadband connectivity, and operational support and services. X3 Holdings will strategically deploy the next generation of highly energy efficient and high-performance miners in phases at this facility, with a combined hash rate expected to reach 1.4EH/s by 2025.

Stewart Lor, CEO of X3 Holdings, expressed his satisfaction, stating, "We are delighted to expand and strengthen our partnership with a top-tier hosting facility. Our commitment to increasing our capacity at this hydro-powered facility with cost-effective electricity marks a significant stride toward our aggressive expansion of the miner fleet in the near future."

About X3 Holdings

X3 Holdings Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: XTKG) is a global provider of digital solutions and technology services spanning diverse industries. The Company is operating across diversified business segments in digital technologies, cryptomining operations, renewable energy and agriculture technologies. X3 Holdings is headquartered in Singapore with subsidiaries and operations globally. For additional information, please visit www.x3holdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements; specifically, the Company's statements regarding listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market and the IPO are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in the markets that the Company operates and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Corporate Investor Relations
X3 Holdings Co., Ltd.
Email: ir@x3holdings.com
Website: www.x3holdings.com 

SOURCE X3 Holdings Co., Ltd.

