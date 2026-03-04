X3 Tradesmen Enters Texas Construction Market With Launch of Austin Operations

WEST JORDAN, Utah, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- X3 Tradesmen ("X3"), a leader in construction staffing, has launched operations in Austin, Texas, establishing a dedicated local team to support construction projects across the region with skilled electricians, plumbers, and HVAC professionals.

The move marks X3's first entry into Austin and reflects the company's continued expansion into high-growth construction markets. Austin's rapid population growth and sustained development activity made the city a natural next step.

X3 Tradesmen

"Texas is one of the most active construction markets in the country right now, and we saw a real opportunity there," said Shane Lyon, Director of Sales at X3. "We believe in building markets the right way, with local leadership on the ground who understands the construction community, and Austin was a natural place to do that."

The Austin expansion will be led by Market Director Omar Gallegos, who brings more than eight years of staffing experience and a proven record of building teams in competitive markets. He will oversee local contractor partnerships and lead a team of Workforcing Advisors, including newly added advisor Ed Farias, who supports contractors and tradespeople directly on active job sites.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in West Jordan, Utah, X3 has built its presence across Utah, Arizona, and Colorado and deploys more than 1,200 skilled tradespeople each year. The company operates under its proprietary Workforcing® model, helping contractors add skilled trades when workload increases and keep their workforce productive when demand slows.

"Austin's construction market is moving fast right now," Lyon added. "We're excited to be on the ground there, supporting contractors and helping our talent find strong, steady work."

About X3 Tradesmen

X3 connects skilled tradespeople with leading contractors across the United States. Through its unique Workforcing® approach, X3 delivers safety-trained electricians, plumbers, and HVAC professionals who help keep projects on schedule and within budget. For more information, or to request talent for your site, visit https://x3tradesmen.com.

Media Contact:

Chad Ellis

888-715-0333

[email protected]

SOURCE X3 Tradesmen