X3 Tradesmen Launches National Division to Expand Electrician, Plumbing, and HVAC Staffing Across 49 States

WEST JORDAN, Utah, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- X3 Tradesmen ("X3"), a leader in construction staffing, has announced the launch of its National Division, a dedicated effort to bring its proven skilled trades Workforcing® model to contractors across the country.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Utah, X3 has built its presence across Utah, Arizona, and Colorado. Over the past decade, the company has supported more than 7,000 construction projects and deploys over 1,200 skilled tradespeople annually.

Unlocked: Nationwide Capabilities

The new National Division extends X3's established model nationwide and is powered by Workforcing®, the company's proprietary suite of workforce services designed to help contractors access skilled trades, strengthen teams, and turn idle labor into value as construction demand shifts.

"Over the last ten years, we've refined a system that gives contractors reliable access to skilled trades with flexibility unique to the industry," said Darren Bolingbroke, CEO of X3. "The National Division allows us to bring that same proven Workforcing process to contractors nationwide. We are not changing what works. We are extending it."

Through the Workforcing® 360° Suite, X3 helps contractors access skilled labor with services like X-Staff and X-Direct, replace underperformers through X-Change, and keep valued tradespeople productive with programs such as X-Lend, X-Refer, and X-Reserve. Together, these solutions allow contractors to earn future workforce credits while navigating fluctuating demand cycles.

As the National Division enters new states, X3 prioritizes recruiting locally through its established national network. When local supply is limited, X3 deploys highly qualified traveling electricians, plumbers, and HVAC professionals from across the country to meet project demands.

"Our goal is simple," Bolingbroke added. "Keep showing up for our clients, create opportunities for our talent, and build on the momentum we've created."

About X3 Tradesmen

X3 connects skilled tradespeople with leading contractors across the United States. Through its unique Workforcing® approach, X3 delivers safety-trained electricians, plumbers, and HVAC professionals who help keep projects on schedule and within budget. For more information, or to request talent for your site, visit https://x3tradesmen.com.

Media Contact:

Chad Ellis

8016011414

[email protected]

SOURCE X3 Tradesmen