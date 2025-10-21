Xactus Integrates Argyle to Deliver Consumer-Permissioned Income and Employment Verifications through Xactus360

The partnership expands the Intelligent Verification Platform, empowering lenders with more flexibility, coverage, and control.

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xactus, a fintech and market leader in verification solutions for the mortgage industry, today announced a partnership with Argyle, a provider of direct-source, consumer-permissioned income, employment, and asset verifications. The integration brings Argyle's Verification of Income and Employment (VOIE) solution to Xactus360, expanding lender access to real-time, GSE-approved payroll and banking data through a secure and cost-effective platform.

Argyle enables lenders to verify a consumer's income and employment directly at the source through a permissioned login experience. Borrowers securely connect their employer or payroll provider to verify employment history, tenure, and current income. This process improves accuracy, enhances transparency, and reduces manual document collection while providing lenders with faster and more complete information.

"Our goal has always been to give lenders flexibility, choice, and control," said Tom Gallucci, Executive Vice President, Strategic Sales at Xactus. "By adding Argyle's market leading verifications to Xactus360, we are expanding how and when lenders can verify and validate, delivering another way to access trusted data that improves accuracy and reduces cost."

Argyle offers 90 percent national coverage of employers and payroll providers and is Day 1 Certainty® and Freddie Mac AIM-approved, providing representation and warranty relief for verified income and employment data. Its consumer-permissioned model gives lenders a secure, compliant, and modern alternative to legacy databases while reducing cost by up to 80 percent.

Within Xactus360, lenders can configure Argyle within their waterfall for instant or alternative verification strategies. The integration supports seamless ordering through Encompass, direct API connection, or via Xactus360, ensuring a consistent experience across any workflow.

"Every new integration strengthens the story of what Intelligent Verification means in practice," said Sasha Stair, Chief Marketing Officer at Xactus. "Bringing Argyle into our platform further reinforces Xactus as the partner lenders can count on to innovate continuously, expand choice, and deliver technology that meets both today's and tomorrow's needs."

This collaboration follows the recent partnership with Plaid, further reinforcing Xactus' position as a leader in building the most comprehensive Intelligent Verification Platform in the mortgage industry. Through ongoing integrations, Xactus continues to expand the reach and capability of its ecosystem, empowering lenders to select the right verification solution for every need.

Together, we are building the future of Intelligent Verification.

