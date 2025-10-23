Xactus Integrates Thomas & Company's Peek Verify™ into Xactus360 to Deliver Greater Transparency and Control in Employment and Wage Verifications

The new integration reinforces Xactus' Intelligent Verification Platform as the most comprehensive verification technology in the mortgage industry.

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xactus, a fintech and market leader in verification solutions for the mortgage industry, today announced the integration of Peek Verify™ from Thomas & Company, a national leader in employment and wage verification services, into its Intelligent Verification Platform℠, Xactus360.

Peek Verify™ introduces complimentary early-stage visibility into available employment and wage data, giving lenders a real-time indication of whether Thomas & Company holds the records they need before initiating a full verification. The technology is designed to reduce costs, accelerate decision-making, and improve transparency across the mortgage process.

"Peek Verify™ adds another layer of intelligence to the Xactus360 platform," said Shelley Leonard, President of Xactus. "By combining our technology and workflow automation with Thomas & Company's expansive data network, we're enabling lenders to preview record availability upfront, which supports smarter, faster, and more cost-efficient loan decisions."

By embedding Peek Verify™ into Xactus360, clients can streamline their workflows, eliminate unnecessary verification requests, and improve borrower experiences through faster approvals and fewer delays. Lenders can instantly see record presence, employer details, employment status, and wage data availability before ordering a paid verification, ensuring they only pay for what they actually need.

"Our collaboration with Xactus reflects a shared commitment to innovation, transparency, and client success," said Nate Kenney, Chief Executive Officer of Thomas & Company. "Peek Verify™ represents a new standard in data accessibility and cost control, empowering verifiers to make informed decisions with greater confidence."

Following completion of the Thomas & Company integration in Xactus360, lenders will be able to leverage Peek Verify™ to preview employment and wage data before placing an order, providing the transparency and control needed to reduce verification costs and streamline workflows.

This latest integration continues Xactus' momentum in expanding the Xactus360 Intelligent Verification Platform and demonstrates the company's commitment to redefining verification through technology, data, and collaboration.

With every new integration, the modern mortgage becomes more intelligent.

About Xactus

Xactus – a leading fintech specializing in verification solutions for the mortgage and financial services industries – leverages advanced technology and industry expertise to provide innovative solutions that streamline loan origination and servicing processes. Its Intelligent Verification Platform℠, Xactus360, enables clients to make better mortgage decisions faster while increasing efficiency and reducing waste.

