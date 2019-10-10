XAG Annual Conference XAAC 2019 Announced For 28 October, Empowering Next-Gen Farmers

Themed 'Empowering Next-Gen Farmers', XAAC 2019 will introduce some of the most cutting-edge technologies, such as drones, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and internet-of-things (IoT), to unleash smallholders' huge agricultural productivity. Facing a growing global population estimated to reach 9 billion by 2025, XAG has been dedicated to helping farmers not only generate higher crop yield but also produce a diverse variety of nutritious foods to meet consumers' increasing demands for healthy diet.

As an agri-tech gala running strong for the fourth consecutive years, the conference will feature several important sessions including New Product Release, Product Exhibition, Smart Agriculture Tech Forum and Global Guest Speaker Presentation.

Taking a step forward in the wave of precision agriculture, XAG will launch a series of new products and align with its business partners to unveil new types of smart agriculture service solutions. With these ever-evolving modern technologies, farmers would become more productive while enhancing their capability to manage natural resources such as soil and water more sustainably and effectively.

Distinguished service providers and agribusinesses from Korea, Japan, Australia, Latin America and Africa will be invited to share their interesting, insightful growth stories. Having introduced XAG's unmanned aerial system (UAS) precision spraying technology to transform the local agricultural landscape, they gain enriched experience on how to develop bespoke business plans and customised crop protection solutions. Besides, agricultural experts, agronomists, entrepreneurs and industry leaders will be brought together in the tech forum to voice their opinions and exchange ideas on scaling up agri-tech for a sustainable agricultural ecosystem.

